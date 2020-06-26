Forex Reserves Down by $2.078 Billion to $505.566 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves retreated from a life-time high to touch $505.566 billion in the week ended June 19, down by $2.078 billion from the previous week, according to the RBI data.

The forex reserves declined for the first time since April 24 when the assets dropped by $113 million to $479.455 billion. Between April 24 and June 12, forex reserves had grown by $28.189 billion.

In the week ended June 12, the reserves had increased by $5.942 billion to touch a record high of $507.644 billion.

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5 after surging by a massive $8.223 billion and reached $501.703 billion.

In the week ended June 19, the reserves had declined due to the fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA decreased by $1.698 billion to $467.039 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves in the reporting week dipped by $358 million to $32.815 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $6 million to $1.447 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also reduced by $16 million to $4.264 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.