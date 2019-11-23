Take the pledge to vote

Former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal Sent to Seven-day Custody in Money Laundering Case

Special Judge Ila Rawat sent him to the agency's custody and allowed him to carry his spectacles, prescribed medicines and a mattress. The application for food from home was dismissed.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal Sent to Seven-day Custody in Money Laundering Case
Men ride their bicycles in front of the Bhushan Steel plant in Odisha. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, to seven days' custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Ila Rawat sent him to the agency's custody and allowed him to carry his spectacles, prescribed medicines and a mattress. The application for food from home was dismissed.

The court passed the order on an application moved by the ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana.

Rana sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the accused, saying it was required to trace the trail of proceeds of the crime and complete the investigation.

"I am not allowing the food application as I am sure that they will take good care of it," the judge said.

Singal was placed under arrest on Friday, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after he was questioned in connection with the case.

Hewas arrested as he was not cooperating in the probe, the agency charged.

The ED recently attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).

Advocate A R Aditya, also appearing for the ED, said, "An amount of Rs 695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Sanjay Singal (the then CMD of the company) and his family members in BPSL out of artificially generated long-term capital gains (LTCG) by diversion of bank loans fund of BPSL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
