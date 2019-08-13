Former Cricket Captain MS Dhoni Invests in CARS24, Set to Become Its Brand Ambassador
Founded in 2015, CARS24 is among the largest platforms for buying and selling cars in the country.
File photo of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.
New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in tech-enabled used car firm CARS24, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the partnership, Dhoni will own equity in the company and will become its brand ambassador, CARS24 said in a statement.
The size of deal was however not disclosed. The investment is part of series D round of funding, it added.
"His (Dhoni's) ability to constantly evolve, innovate and find solutions to every problem thrown at him over the years has made him the most celebrated captain in the Indian history," CARS24 co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.
CARS24 lives by these values and hence the partnership felt natural and perfect, he added.
Founded in 2015, CARS24 is among the largest platforms for buying and selling cars in the country. The company has recently announced its foray into the franchise model and intends to scale up its presence in over 300 tier II and beyond markets by 2021.
It has over 10,000 channel partners from more than 230 cities across India and over 155 branches in more than 35 cities. The company is backed by investors like Sequoia India, Exor Seeds, partners of DST Global, Kingsway Capital and KCK.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,274.75
|9.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|573.10
|13.43
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.41
|HDFC Bank
|2,220.35
|-2.70
|ICICI Bank
|410.25
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,275.00
|9.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|577.50
|14.23
|Yes Bank
|73.10
|-10.96
|HDFC
|2,104.95
|-4.84
|HDFC Bank
|2,227.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|573.10
|13.43
|Reliance
|1,274.75
|9.69
|Sun Pharma
|439.25
|4.09
|GAIL
|126.00
|1.74
|Hindalco
|176.25
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,275.00
|9.72
|Sun Pharma
|441.20
|4.57
|Power Grid Corp
|202.15
|0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.41
|M&M
|512.40
|-6.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,221.85
|-5.79
|UPL
|503.10
|-5.69
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,089.15
|-5.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.10
|-10.96
|Bajaj Finance
|3,214.60
|-5.95
|M&M
|515.10
|-5.60
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,915.50
|-3.04
|HDFC
|2,104.95
|-4.84
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Alexa, Add This to my Shopping Cart
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar
- Imran Khan Rejected Extension to Coach Mickey Arthur, Claims PCB Source