Former Economic Affairs Sec Atanu Chakraborty to Become Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank: Sources
File photo of the headquarters of HDFC bank in Mumbai. (Image Source: Reuters)
The board submitted Chakraborty's name for the position to the RBI on December 28 for approval, sources said.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: December 29, 2020, 12:41 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The board of HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty, former Economic Affairs Secretary as its part-time chairman, sources have told CNBC-TV18.
The board submitted Chakraborty's name for the position to the RBI on December 28 for approval, sources added.
Chakraborty is a career IAS officer, and last served as the Economic Affairs Secretary in the Finance Ministry.
The tenure of current part-time Chairman Shyamala Gopinath will end on January 1. Gopinath, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been serving in the position since January 2, 2015.
The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday recommended the appointment of a new part-time chairperson of the bank. It sent a request for the same to the RBI for its approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
When contacted, Chakraborty declined to offer a comment while HDFC Bank is yet to respond.