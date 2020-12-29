Former Economic Affairs Sec Atanu Chakraborty to Become Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank: Sources

The board of HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty, former Economic Affairs Secretary as its part-time chairman, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The board submitted Chakraborty's name for the position to the RBI on December 28 for approval, sources added.

Chakraborty is a career IAS officer, and last served as the Economic Affairs Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

The tenure of current part-time Chairman Shyamala Gopinath will end on January 1. Gopinath, former deputy governor of the Rese­rve Bank of India, has been serving in the position since January 2, 2015.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday recommended the appointment of a new part-time chairperson of the bank. It sent a request for the same to the RBI for its approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

When contacted, Chakraborty declined to offer a comment while HDFC Bank is yet to respond.