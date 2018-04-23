English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Joins Tata Sons as Global Affairs Head
Jaishankar had played a key role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal, and his performance as the Indian Ambassador to the US had catapulted him to the coveted post of Foreign Secretary.
File photo of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar.
New Delhi: Tata Sons on Monday announced former foreign secretary S Jaishankar as their new president of Global Corporate Affairs indicating the salt-to-software conglomerate’s soaring international ambitions.
A company statement said that Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in his new role. “In his new role he will be responsible for the Tata group’s global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata Sons’ international offices will report to him. Dr Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally,” the statement said.
“The Tata group is an iconic institution known for its value-based leadership as well as India’s most respected brand globally. I look forward to being part of the Tata Group and working with key stakeholders to make an impact,” the statement quoted him as saying.
Jaishankar was the foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and has previously held positions like the High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China and also the United States of America. He had played a key role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal, and performance as the Indian Ambassador to the US had catapulted him to the coveted post of Foreign Secretary.
Proficient in Russian, Jaishankar has a good grasp of Japanese and Hungarian. A graduate of St Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi, he has an MA in political science and an MPhil and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Also Watch
A company statement said that Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in his new role. “In his new role he will be responsible for the Tata group’s global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata Sons’ international offices will report to him. Dr Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally,” the statement said.
“The Tata group is an iconic institution known for its value-based leadership as well as India’s most respected brand globally. I look forward to being part of the Tata Group and working with key stakeholders to make an impact,” the statement quoted him as saying.
Jaishankar was the foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and has previously held positions like the High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China and also the United States of America. He had played a key role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal, and performance as the Indian Ambassador to the US had catapulted him to the coveted post of Foreign Secretary.
Proficient in Russian, Jaishankar has a good grasp of Japanese and Hungarian. A graduate of St Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi, he has an MA in political science and an MPhil and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,405.70
|-2.95
|-0.09
|Hindalco
|235.85
|-19.75
|-7.73
|Yes Bank
|325.80
|+12.75
|+4.07
|GNFC
|471.35
|+41.55
|+9.67
|Reliance
|956.85
|+20.85
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GNFC
|470.65
|+40.70
|+9.47
|Indiabulls Vent
|422.85
|+33.10
|+8.49
|Hindalco
|235.85
|-19.90
|-7.78
|TCS
|3,407.90
|-7.30
|-0.21
|Yes Bank
|325.75
|+12.70
|+4.06
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.85
|+12.80
|+4.09
|ICICI Bank
|285.75
|+6.35
|+2.27
|Reliance
|956.55
|+20.55
|+2.20
|Lupin
|828.35
|+16.50
|+2.03
|Adani Ports
|392.55
|+6.20
|+1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.75
|+12.70
|+4.06
|ICICI Bank
|285.80
|+6.25
|+2.24
|Reliance
|955.95
|+20.80
|+2.22
|Adani Ports
|392.80
|+7.55
|+1.96
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,170.60
|+36.75
|+1.72
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|235.95
|-19.65
|-7.69
|Vedanta
|296.85
|-8.20
|-2.69
|Wipro
|291.40
|-5.95
|-2.00
|Tech Mahindra
|689.65
|-12.35
|-1.76
|Bharti Infratel
|321.70
|-6.30
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|291.75
|-5.10
|-1.72
|Tata Steel
|597.75
|-7.95
|-1.31
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,157.60
|-13.00
|-1.11
|Bharti Airtel
|399.45
|-4.20
|-1.04
|Infosys
|1,173.45
|-9.90
|-0.84
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery