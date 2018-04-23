Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Joins Tata Sons as Global Affairs Head

Tata Sons on Monday announced former foreign secretary S Jaishankar as their new president of Global Corporate Affairs indicating the salt-to-software conglomerate’s soaring international ambitions.A company statement said that Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in his new role. “In his new role he will be responsible for the Tata group’s global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata Sons’ international offices will report to him. Dr Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally,” the statement said.“The Tata group is an iconic institution known for its value-based leadership as well as India’s most respected brand globally. I look forward to being part of the Tata Group and working with key stakeholders to make an impact,” the statement quoted him as saying.Jaishankar was the foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and has previously held positions like the High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China and also the United States of America. He had played a key role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal, and performance as the Indian Ambassador to the US had catapulted him to the coveted post of Foreign Secretary.Proficient in Russian, Jaishankar has a good grasp of Japanese and Hungarian. A graduate of St Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi, he has an MA in political science and an MPhil and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.