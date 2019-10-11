Former Fortis Promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh Remanded to 4-day Police Custody in Fraud Case
Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others were arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.
File photo of Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five people arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.
Malvinder (46) was arrested on Friday morning while Shivinder (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were arrested Thursday by the EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,987.85
|-0.83
|Indiabulls Hsg
|203.40
|4.12
|Infosys
|815.00
|4.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,227.00
|-0.12
|Yes Bank
|39.75
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|203.40
|4.31
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|-2.81
|TCS
|1,989.00
|-0.77
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.70
|-0.02
|Bandhan Bank
|582.30
|14.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|442.05
|4.71
|Vedanta
|146.70
|3.93
|Infosys
|814.00
|3.95
|Tata Motors
|121.15
|3.72
|ONGC
|129.45
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|147.00
|4.00
|Infosys
|814.35
|4.02
|Tata Motors
|121.25
|3.72
|ONGC
|129.60
|3.35
|Tata Steel
|338.45
|2.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|143.30
|-3.31
|Yes Bank
|39.75
|-2.93
|GAIL
|125.10
|-1.77
|M&M
|559.95
|-1.08
|Zee Entertain
|242.95
|-0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|-2.81
|M&M
|559.20
|-1.30
|TCS
|1,989.00
|-0.77
|Reliance
|1,349.35
|-0.96
|Hero Motocorp
|2,590.00
|-0.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Manish Pandey to Tie the Knot with Actress Ashrita Shetty?
- Kareena Kapoor, Dilijit Dosanjh Take Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge with Kiara Advani
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know