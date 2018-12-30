English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former RBI Governor Rangarajan Raises 5 Major Economic Concerns of the Year
Addressing the 101st Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Former RBI Governor and former Andhra Pradesh Governor C Rangarajan, said that growth was the solution to many of the socio-economic problems in the country.
File photo of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor C. Rangarajan.
Vellore: Former RBI Governor and former Andhra Pradesh Governor C Rangarajan on Saturday said raising the investment ratio, putting the banking system back on its rails, employment generation through growth and removing the agrarian distress are five major concerns as the year 2018 comes to an end.
Addressing the 101st Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association at the Vellore Institute of Technology, he said that growth was the solution to many of the socio-economic problems in the country.
"We need to address the vulnerable sections directly. We must combine the passion for growth with compassion for the poor and vulnerable," said Rangarajan, who is also a former President of the Indian Economic Association.
He said reforms were not an end in themselves and that even growth was not an end in itself. "Growth triggered by reforms should reach all sections of the society and equity and efficiency should not be posed as opposing considerations. They must be weaved together to provide an acceptable pattern of development," he said.
G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, said if politicians, bureaucracy and people were united the dream of India becoming a developed nation could be realised.
He regretted that financial losses due to corruption has touched Rs.70 lakh crore which was due to tax evasion by corporates and corruption at various levels.
Delegates and experts in the field of economy who took part in the three-day conference should arrive at solutions to ensure growth in agriculture, industry, employment generation and sustainable development, in addition to increasing the per capita income of the people, Viswanathan said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing the 101st Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association at the Vellore Institute of Technology, he said that growth was the solution to many of the socio-economic problems in the country.
"We need to address the vulnerable sections directly. We must combine the passion for growth with compassion for the poor and vulnerable," said Rangarajan, who is also a former President of the Indian Economic Association.
He said reforms were not an end in themselves and that even growth was not an end in itself. "Growth triggered by reforms should reach all sections of the society and equity and efficiency should not be posed as opposing considerations. They must be weaved together to provide an acceptable pattern of development," he said.
G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, said if politicians, bureaucracy and people were united the dream of India becoming a developed nation could be realised.
He regretted that financial losses due to corruption has touched Rs.70 lakh crore which was due to tax evasion by corporates and corruption at various levels.
Delegates and experts in the field of economy who took part in the three-day conference should arrive at solutions to ensure growth in agriculture, industry, employment generation and sustainable development, in addition to increasing the per capita income of the people, Viswanathan said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results