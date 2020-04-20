Fortis Appoints Anil Vinayak as Group Chief Operating Officer

Fortis Healthcare on Monday said it has appointed Anil Vinayak as Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO). Vinayak, who will be based out of Gurugram, will lead operations for Fortis at a group level.







"With a proven track record as a successful leader in operations, he has consistently delivered results over the years. Vinayak also has a deep understanding of marketing operations," Fortis MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said in a statement.

Vinayak, with professional experience of 32 years, has held senior roles in global as well as Indian organisations. He has previously worked with Asian Paints (India) Ltd, American Express Bank Ltd, Mastercard International and Europe Assistance India.

His last assignment was with Max Healthcare Institute Ltd as senior director and chief operating officer -- Cluster 1.







Vinayak holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Punjab University and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.