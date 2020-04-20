BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fortis Appoints Anil Vinayak as Group Chief Operating Officer

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Vinayak, with professional experience of 32 years, has held senior roles in global as well as Indian organisations.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
Share this:

Fortis Healthcare on Monday said it has appointed Anil Vinayak as Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO). Vinayak, who will be based out of Gurugram, will lead operations for Fortis at a group level.


"With a proven track record as a successful leader in operations, he has consistently delivered results over the years. Vinayak also has a deep understanding of marketing operations," Fortis MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said in a statement.

Vinayak, with professional experience of 32 years, has held senior roles in global as well as Indian organisations. He has previously worked with Asian Paints (India) Ltd, American Express Bank Ltd, Mastercard International and Europe Assistance India.

His last assignment was with Max Healthcare Institute Ltd as senior director and chief operating officer -- Cluster 1.


Vinayak holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Punjab University and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres