Fortis Appoints Farid Bin Mohamed Sani as Additional Director
Farid Bin Mohamed Sani is a non-executive director at IHH Healthcare Bhd which holds around 31 per cent stake in Fortis through its subsidiary Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Dr Farid Bin Mohamed Sani as an additional director of the company with immediate effect. The board has approved his appointment as a non-executive and non-independent additional director, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.
"He will hold the office up to the next Annual General Meeting and will be regularised subject to the approval of the shareholders," it added. Farid Bin Mohamed Sani is a non-executive director at IHH Healthcare Bhd which holds around 31 per cent stake in Fortis through its subsidiary Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd.
Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 129.30 on BSE, down 1.49 per cent from the previous close.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,280.85
|0.47
|Reliance
|1,544.20
|0.13
|Infosys
|732.80
|-0.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|306.75
|2.03
|Tata Motors
|183.60
|4.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|183.60
|4.26
|Nestle
|14,867.20
|1.47
|Hero Motocorp
|2,478.00
|1.43
|M&M
|536.50
|1.22
|Bharti Airtel
|460.50
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|543.95
|-0.99
|SBI
|334.25
|-0.89
|Axis Bank
|756.45
|-0.56
|TCS
|2,182.90
|-0.69
|HUL
|1,936.80
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details