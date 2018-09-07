Fortis Arm Sells 15 Lakh Shares in RHT to Fortis Healthcare International Ltd

: Fortis Healthcare on Friday, said that its step-down subsidiary RHT Health Trust Manager has sold 15 lakh shares in RHT Health Trust to Fortis Healthcare International Ltd (FHIL) for SGD 11,70,000.FHIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL).The acquisition of RHT units was completed on September 5, 2018, FHL said in a filing to BSE.The object of the sale was to "keep the holding of FHIL in RHT above 25 per cent," it added.There will not be any change in FHL's total interest in RHT, the company said.RHT has a portfolio of 12 clinical establishments, and operating hospitals across India.Shares of FHL were trading at Rs 146.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.41 per cent from the previous close.