English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortis Arm Sells 15 Lakh Shares in RHT to Fortis Healthcare International Ltd
The acquisition of RHT units was completed on September 5, 2018, FHL said in a filing to BSE.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Friday, said that its step-down subsidiary RHT Health Trust Manager has sold 15 lakh shares in RHT Health Trust to Fortis Healthcare International Ltd (FHIL) for SGD 11,70,000.
FHIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL).
The acquisition of RHT units was completed on September 5, 2018, FHL said in a filing to BSE.
The object of the sale was to "keep the holding of FHIL in RHT above 25 per cent," it added.
There will not be any change in FHL's total interest in RHT, the company said.
RHT has a portfolio of 12 clinical establishments, and operating hospitals across India.
Shares of FHL were trading at Rs 146.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.41 per cent from the previous close.
FHIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL).
The acquisition of RHT units was completed on September 5, 2018, FHL said in a filing to BSE.
The object of the sale was to "keep the holding of FHIL in RHT above 25 per cent," it added.
There will not be any change in FHL's total interest in RHT, the company said.
RHT has a portfolio of 12 clinical establishments, and operating hospitals across India.
Shares of FHL were trading at Rs 146.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.41 per cent from the previous close.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Decoding India-US 2+2 Dialogue
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Decoding India-US 2+2 Dialogue
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|800.85
|+41.55
|+5.47
|Yes Bank
|323.40
|-15.80
|-4.66
|Sun Pharma
|664.25
|-13.15
|-1.94
|Reliance
|1,278.60
|+17.20
|+1.36
|Lupin
|959.40
|+41.45
|+4.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.45
|-15.55
|-4.59
|Aurobindo Pharm
|801.00
|+41.45
|+5.46
|Sun Pharma
|664.20
|-12.45
|-1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|770.40
|-2.30
|-0.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,732.55
|-39.75
|-0.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,329.35
|+164.50
|+5.20
|Bajaj Auto
|2,923.55
|+140.45
|+5.05
|Bharti Airtel
|389.60
|+17.30
|+4.65
|Lupin
|959.40
|+41.45
|+4.52
|M&M
|973.70
|+38.75
|+4.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,327.45
|+166.45
|+5.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,924.00
|+140.70
|+5.06
|Bharti Airtel
|390.80
|+18.55
|+4.98
|M&M
|973.45
|+38.50
|+4.12
|Tata Steel
|619.00
|+18.55
|+3.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.40
|-15.80
|-4.66
|Sun Pharma
|664.25
|-13.15
|-1.94
|Adani Ports
|377.45
|-7.35
|-1.91
|HDFC
|1,920.00
|-36.15
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|195.70
|-3.60
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.45
|-15.55
|-4.59
|Adani Ports
|377.10
|-7.25
|-1.89
|Sun Pharma
|664.20
|-12.45
|-1.84
|Power Grid Corp
|195.55
|-3.65
|-1.83
|SBI
|291.85
|-4.80
|-1.62
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Facial Recognition For Surveillance: When Your Identity Relies on a Software Algorithm?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...