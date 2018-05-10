English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortis Board Recommends Munjal-Burmans Bid for Biz Sale
The Munjal-Burmans combine had given their revised offer on May 1, which included an upfront equity infusion of Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 167 per share into the company through preferential allotment.
Fortis Healthcare had received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, IHH Healthcare, Manipal/TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices. (Image for representation. File photo)
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said its board has recommended the offer of Hero and Burman consortium to its shareholders for sale of its business.
The company's board post having detailed discussions on the pros and cons of each offer, decided by majority, to recommend the offer of Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.
The recommendation of the Board would be placed before the shareholders for their approval.
The Munjal-Burmans combine had given their revised offer on May 1, which included an upfront equity infusion of Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 167 per share into the company through preferential allotment, it added.
The Hero-Burman consortium had also offered a further amount of Rs 1,000 crore through preferential issue of warrants.
Fortis Healthcare had received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, IHH Healthcare, Manipal/TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices.
The entire exercise involved a process that witnessed deliberation and recommendation by an Independent Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) comprising Deepak Kapoor, Former Chairman of PWC (India) and Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of the Indian Society of Law Firms along with two reputed financial advisors i.e. Standard Chartered Bank and Arpwood Capital and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas who were the legal advisors.
In addition to the recommendation provided by Arpwood Capital, they also opined on the bidding process that was followed post 27th April Board Meeting. The Board considered the views of the EAC, financial and legal advisors, and following extensive discussions arrived at this decision, Fortis said in a statement.
Also Watch
The company's board post having detailed discussions on the pros and cons of each offer, decided by majority, to recommend the offer of Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.
The recommendation of the Board would be placed before the shareholders for their approval.
The Munjal-Burmans combine had given their revised offer on May 1, which included an upfront equity infusion of Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 167 per share into the company through preferential allotment, it added.
The Hero-Burman consortium had also offered a further amount of Rs 1,000 crore through preferential issue of warrants.
Fortis Healthcare had received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, IHH Healthcare, Manipal/TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices.
The entire exercise involved a process that witnessed deliberation and recommendation by an Independent Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) comprising Deepak Kapoor, Former Chairman of PWC (India) and Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of the Indian Society of Law Firms along with two reputed financial advisors i.e. Standard Chartered Bank and Arpwood Capital and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas who were the legal advisors.
In addition to the recommendation provided by Arpwood Capital, they also opined on the bidding process that was followed post 27th April Board Meeting. The Board considered the views of the EAC, financial and legal advisors, and following extensive discussions arrived at this decision, Fortis said in a statement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|89.40
|-11.75
|-11.62
|PC Jeweller
|208.95
|+0.15
|+0.07
|TCS
|3,451.25
|-38.05
|-1.09
|Axis Bank
|547.65
|-0.85
|-0.15
|Jindal Steel
|244.70
|-17.10
|-6.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|209.00
|+0.40
|+0.19
|Federal Bank
|89.45
|-11.70
|-11.57
|Graphite India
|745.80
|-29.95
|-3.86
|Jindal Steel
|244.30
|-17.30
|-6.61
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+2.45
|+1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.25
|+5.40
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|412.10
|+9.65
|+2.40
|Tech Mahindra
|663.60
|+9.50
|+1.45
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+3.15
|+1.32
|BPCL
|390.20
|+4.75
|+1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.15
|+5.25
|+2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|412.25
|+9.65
|+2.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.05
|+14.20
|+0.76
|Reliance
|980.70
|+5.40
|+0.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,989.70
|+10.70
|+0.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,989.60
|-74.75
|-3.62
|Tata Motors
|333.60
|-8.35
|-2.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,208.65
|-27.60
|-2.23
|Cipla
|575.50
|-12.50
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,237.95
|-111.55
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,988.30
|-76.30
|-3.70
|Tata Motors
|333.35
|-8.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|496.95
|-9.35
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|207.95
|-3.75
|-1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,827.80
|-46.45
|-1.62
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500