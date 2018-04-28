English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortis Board to Meet on May 10 to Evaluate Bids, Calls for EGM
The company's Board has received offers from suitors such as Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, Fosun Health Holdings, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Manipal Hospital Enterprises and Radiant Life Care for infusion of funds.
Image for representation. (File photo)
Mumbai: Fortis Healthcare on Saturday said that its Board will meet on May 10 to consider the recommendations made by its "expert advisory committee" (EAC) which has been set-up to evaluate all binding proposals for fund infusion.
As per a regulatory filing, the company informed the stock exchanges that its EAC will now consist of two members "who have already been appointed to the EAC viz. Mr. Deepak Kapoor and Mr. Lalit Bhasin".
Earlier, Renuka Ramnath who is a former MD and CEO of ICICI Ventures, had resigned from the EAC.
"The EAC will only consider evaluating all binding bids (whether the current or improvised or modified or new) received by the company till 12:00 noon, IST on May 1, 2018," the filing said.
"In line with the obligations towards Manipal and TPG consortium, if any new or modified binding bids are received anytime till 12.00 noon on May 1, 2018; Manipal and TPG consortium have the ability to revise their offer till May 6, 2018."
The regulatory filing further said that the company's Board has "instructed the management to appoint a second independent financial advisor to assist and advise the board with respect to the bids".
The company's Board has received offers from suitors such as Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, Fosun Health Holdings, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Manipal Hospital Enterprises and Radiant Life Care for infusion of funds.
Besides, Fortis Healthcare on Saturday said that its Board has approved appointments of Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee as Additional Directors (Independent Category) with immediate effect.
The recommendation was made by a group of shareholders including National Westminster Bank Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd. and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd.
In addition, the healthcare major disclosed its plans to hold on May 22 an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve a proposal by a minority shareholder's group to induct and remove certain Board members.
Also Watch
As per a regulatory filing, the company informed the stock exchanges that its EAC will now consist of two members "who have already been appointed to the EAC viz. Mr. Deepak Kapoor and Mr. Lalit Bhasin".
Earlier, Renuka Ramnath who is a former MD and CEO of ICICI Ventures, had resigned from the EAC.
"The EAC will only consider evaluating all binding bids (whether the current or improvised or modified or new) received by the company till 12:00 noon, IST on May 1, 2018," the filing said.
"In line with the obligations towards Manipal and TPG consortium, if any new or modified binding bids are received anytime till 12.00 noon on May 1, 2018; Manipal and TPG consortium have the ability to revise their offer till May 6, 2018."
The regulatory filing further said that the company's Board has "instructed the management to appoint a second independent financial advisor to assist and advise the board with respect to the bids".
The company's Board has received offers from suitors such as Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, Fosun Health Holdings, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Manipal Hospital Enterprises and Radiant Life Care for infusion of funds.
Besides, Fortis Healthcare on Saturday said that its Board has approved appointments of Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee as Additional Directors (Independent Category) with immediate effect.
The recommendation was made by a group of shareholders including National Westminster Bank Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd. and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd.
In addition, the healthcare major disclosed its plans to hold on May 22 an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve a proposal by a minority shareholder's group to induct and remove certain Board members.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|539.20
|+45.45
|+9.21
|Yes Bank
|348.90
|-3.50
|-0.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,783.35
|-163.10
|-1.82
|Reliance
|996.30
|+20.95
|+2.15
|PC Jeweller
|177.80
|-59.10
|-24.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|538.90
|+44.35
|+8.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,777.95
|-169.85
|-1.90
|Reliance
|994.75
|+19.40
|+1.99
|PC Jeweller
|177.90
|-59.10
|-24.94
|Yes Bank
|348.45
|-3.60
|-1.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|539.20
|+45.45
|+9.21
|SBI
|242.60
|+9.40
|+4.03
|ICICI Bank
|287.90
|+9.05
|+3.25
|HPCL
|305.95
|+9.60
|+3.24
|Larsen
|1,377.75
|+30.55
|+2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|538.90
|+44.35
|+8.97
|SBI
|242.65
|+9.30
|+3.99
|ICICI Bank
|288.05
|+9.30
|+3.34
|Sun Pharma
|524.25
|+11.70
|+2.28
|Larsen
|1,376.80
|+29.80
|+2.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,041.65
|-35.65
|-3.31
|Tech Mahindra
|670.50
|-20.60
|-2.98
|TCS
|3,451.95
|-87.30
|-2.47
|Wipro
|276.15
|-5.20
|-1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,783.35
|-163.10
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,454.80
|-85.55
|-2.42
|Wipro
|275.35
|-6.10
|-2.17
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,777.95
|-169.85
|-1.90
|Coal India
|285.55
|-4.75
|-1.64
|HUL
|1,474.55
|-16.70
|-1.12
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds