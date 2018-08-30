Fortis CFO Gagandeep Singh Bedi Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned citing personal reasons.The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today have considered Bedi's resignation from the services of the company, and accepted the same, with effect from September 30, 2018, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.The resignation is due to personal reasons, it added.Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Thursday closed at Rs 148.70 per scrip on BSE, down 0.07 per cent from the previous close.