GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fortis Healthcare Appoints Girish Gupta as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Girish Gupta is a commerce graduate from Shriram College of Commerce and a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fortis Healthcare Appoints Girish Gupta as Interim Chief Financial Officer
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare said Monday its board has approved appointment of Girish Gupta as interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. He replaces Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Girish Gupta is a commerce graduate from Shriram College of Commerce and a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

"He is a global finance executive with 38 years of post-qualification experience across organisations and prior to joining Fortis, was working as an advisor on operations of insolvency and bankruptcy assignment for a public listed company and special assignments for NCLT," it added.

The board has also approved the appointment of Sumit Goel as interim company secretary with immediate effect, Fortis Healthcare said. Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 135.20 on BSE, up 0.11 per cent from its previous close.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,526.14 +299.00 ( +0.83%)

Nifty 50

11,008.30 +77.85 ( +0.71%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 200.85 9.37
Indiabulls Hsg 906.10 5.75
Axis Bank 593.45 -3.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,122.00 -1.72
Dewan Housing 318.50 15.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 744.45 2.28
Indiabulls Hsg 905.70 6.09
Yes Bank 201.20 9.68
Dewan Housing 317.90 15.43
Infibeam Avenue 67.15 14.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 200.85 9.37
Hindalco 242.90 5.77
Indiabulls Hsg 906.10 5.75
TCS 2,255.55 3.29
SBI 273.85 3.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 201.20 9.68
TCS 2,255.80 3.26
SBI 273.05 3.04
ICICI Bank 314.15 3.00
HDFC 1,803.40 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 326.75 -3.49
HPCL 243.15 -3.30
Axis Bank 593.45 -3.23
UltraTechCement 3,940.20 -2.95
IndusInd Bank 1,642.65 -2.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 325.85 -3.67
Axis Bank 593.95 -3.00
IndusInd Bank 1,643.50 -2.58
Reliance 1,231.55 -2.12
Kotak Mahindra 1,124.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...