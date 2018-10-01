English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortis Healthcare Appoints Girish Gupta as Interim Chief Financial Officer
Girish Gupta is a commerce graduate from Shriram College of Commerce and a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare said Monday its board has approved appointment of Girish Gupta as interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. He replaces Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who resigned from the post citing personal reasons.
"He is a global finance executive with 38 years of post-qualification experience across organisations and prior to joining Fortis, was working as an advisor on operations of insolvency and bankruptcy assignment for a public listed company and special assignments for NCLT," it added.
The board has also approved the appointment of Sumit Goel as interim company secretary with immediate effect, Fortis Healthcare said. Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 135.20 on BSE, up 0.11 per cent from its previous close.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
