Fortis Healthcare Shares Crack over 17% as SC Blocks Takeover by IHH Healthcare
The apex court also held former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt of court in a case filed by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares cracked as much as 17.4% in intra-day trade on Friday, i.e. 15 November, after the Supreme Court refused to lift its stay on completion of the takeover of the hospital chain by Malaysian operator IHH Healthcare.
The apex court also held former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt of court in a case filed by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo. The court said that Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh had violated an earlier order by the court to put on hold the sale of their controlling stakes in Fortis Group to Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare.
The top court, however, added that Malvinder and Shivinder Singh can get away from contempt by depositing Rs 1,175 crore each.
IHH Healthcare is currently Fortis’ largest shareholder with a 31% stake. Today’s judgement blocks IHH’s open offer to Fortis Healthcare shareholders that would have taken up its stake in the company to above 50%.
Fortis Healthcare shares closed down 8.8% at Rs 142.40 apiece, after hitting the day’s low of Rs 129. Interestingly, the stock has risen nearly 3% to hit its 52-week high of Rs 161 in morning trade after the Supreme Court passed a separate judgement in favour of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary Escort Heart Institute and Research Centre Ltd (EHIRCL).
The company told exchanges that the court has quashed the proceedings for eviction of EHIRCL from its premises in Delhi’s Okhla area. EHIRCL had moved the Delhi High Court after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2005 terminated the lease of the hospital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|ICICI Bank
|499.85
|0.24
|Reliance
|1,470.85
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|463.10
|2.57
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|Eris Life
|410.15
|-0.19
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|227.15
|8.87
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Grasim
|755.15
|2.89
|Cipla
|463.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,623.00
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|414.90
|1.18
|Tata Motors
|168.60
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|131.70
|-3.76
|Hero Motocorp
|2,543.20
|-1.87
|BPCL
|506.55
|-1.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.20
|-1.38
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,542.85
|-1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.00
|-1.38
|ITC
|250.65
|-1.30
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.29
|NTPC
|117.20
|-1.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Hysterical Animals that Won the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
- Cristiano Ronaldo 1st Player to Score 9 Hat-tricks in International Football, Closes in on 100 Goals for Portugal
- Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Husband Seriously Injured
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities
- WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us