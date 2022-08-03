Fortune's Global 500: RIL Rises 51 Ranks To 104th Position; Top Indian Private Firm On List

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has improved its ranking by 51 notches to stand at 104th position on the latest Fortune’s Global 500 list 2022. In 2021, the company was at 155th position in the global ranking of top-500 firms published by Fortune.

RIL, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, maintains its position as India’s highest-ranked private sector company. The company has been in the Fortune’s Global 500 list for the 19th year in a row, longer than any other Indian private company.

Out of the 500 global companies on the latest list, nine are from India — five public sector undertakings and four private sector firms.

Apart from RIL, other private sector companies on the list are Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Rajesh Exports. Public sector companies are LIC, Indian Oil Corporation (142nd rank), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (190th), State Bank of India (236th), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (295th).

Among Indian companies on the list, only Life Insurance Company (LIC) is ranked above RIL. The state-owned insurance behemoth’s rank is 98th in the Fortune’s Global 500 list, which ranks companies based on their total revenues during a financial year.

During the financial year 2021-22, Reliance Industries’ consolidated revenues stood at Rs 7,92,756 crore, which was 47 per cent growth year-on-year. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 28.8 per cent in FY22 to Rs 1,25,687 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

