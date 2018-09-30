GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 76,959 Crore in m-cap

The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 30,896.6 crore to Rs 8,36,352.25 crore.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
New Delhi: Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 76,959.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show with the maximum gain.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while, ITC, HUL, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses.

The cumulative gains of TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were higher than the total loss suffered by the six firms which stood at Rs 53,768.3 crore.

The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 30,896.6 crore to Rs 8,36,352.25 crore.

RIL's valuation surged Rs 26,209.45 crore to Rs 7,97,502.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 10,439.77 crore to Rs 5,44,970.44 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 9,413.87 crore to Rs 3,17,952.76 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Maruti Suzuki slumped Rs 20,813.31 crore to Rs 2,22,045.46 crore.
HDFC's valuation tumbled Rs 13,451.36 crore to Rs 2,97,333.08 crore and that of ITC dived Rs 8,309.41 crore to Rs 3,63,217.61 crore.

The m-cap of SBI eroded by Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,36,501.57 crore and that of ONGC dropped Rs 3,657.48 crore to Rs 2,27,469.09 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) suffered an erosion of Rs 3,029.82 crore to Rs 3,47,999.79 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Maruti Suzuki.

Over the last week, the Sensex lost 614.46 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 36,227.14.
