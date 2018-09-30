English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 76,959 Crore in m-cap
The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 30,896.6 crore to Rs 8,36,352.25 crore.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...
New Delhi: Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 76,959.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show with the maximum gain.
From the top-10 pack, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while, ITC, HUL, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses.
The cumulative gains of TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were higher than the total loss suffered by the six firms which stood at Rs 53,768.3 crore.
The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 30,896.6 crore to Rs 8,36,352.25 crore.
RIL's valuation surged Rs 26,209.45 crore to Rs 7,97,502.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 10,439.77 crore to Rs 5,44,970.44 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 9,413.87 crore to Rs 3,17,952.76 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of Maruti Suzuki slumped Rs 20,813.31 crore to Rs 2,22,045.46 crore.
HDFC's valuation tumbled Rs 13,451.36 crore to Rs 2,97,333.08 crore and that of ITC dived Rs 8,309.41 crore to Rs 3,63,217.61 crore.
The m-cap of SBI eroded by Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,36,501.57 crore and that of ONGC dropped Rs 3,657.48 crore to Rs 2,27,469.09 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) suffered an erosion of Rs 3,029.82 crore to Rs 3,47,999.79 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Maruti Suzuki.
Over the last week, the Sensex lost 614.46 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 36,227.14.
From the top-10 pack, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while, ITC, HUL, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses.
The cumulative gains of TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were higher than the total loss suffered by the six firms which stood at Rs 53,768.3 crore.
The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 30,896.6 crore to Rs 8,36,352.25 crore.
RIL's valuation surged Rs 26,209.45 crore to Rs 7,97,502.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 10,439.77 crore to Rs 5,44,970.44 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 9,413.87 crore to Rs 3,17,952.76 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of Maruti Suzuki slumped Rs 20,813.31 crore to Rs 2,22,045.46 crore.
HDFC's valuation tumbled Rs 13,451.36 crore to Rs 2,97,333.08 crore and that of ITC dived Rs 8,309.41 crore to Rs 3,63,217.61 crore.
The m-cap of SBI eroded by Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,36,501.57 crore and that of ONGC dropped Rs 3,657.48 crore to Rs 2,27,469.09 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) suffered an erosion of Rs 3,029.82 crore to Rs 3,47,999.79 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Maruti Suzuki.
Over the last week, the Sensex lost 614.46 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 36,227.14.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Reliance
|1,257.95
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,754.50
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,347.95
|-2.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Dewan Housing
|275.40
|-5.08
|Infibeam Avenue
|58.80
|-70.24
|LIC Housing Fin
|416.70
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,350.55
|-2.72
Top Gainers
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Hindalco
|229.65
|-5.84
|Bharti Airtel
|338.55
|-5.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,932.15
|-5.16
|Bharti Airtel
|338.25
|-5.01
|Tata Steel
|580.35
|-4.85
|Vedanta
|231.75
|-3.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Set for Stringent Test With World Cup Qualification Up for Grabs
- Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React on Mumbai Police's Thugs Posts
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...