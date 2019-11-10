Take the pledge to vote

Four of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 55,682 Crore in M-cap; TCS, HUL Worst Hit

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and ITC were the other frontline companies that suffered a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were on the gainers side.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Four of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 55,681.8 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HUL taking the sharpest hit.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and ITC were the other frontline companies that suffered a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were on the gainers side.

However, the cumulative gain by these companies, which was at Rs 54,875.04 crore, was less than the total loss by the four firms.

The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 26,900.6 crore to Rs 6,22,401.90 crore, making it the top loser among the pack.

It was followed by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), whose m-cap valuation plunged Rs 20,230.2 crore to Rs 4,51,633.92 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) lost Rs 7,383.37 crore crore in m-cap to stand at Rs 9,16,230.34 crore, while ITC's valuation dropped Rs 1,013.61 crore to Rs 3,20,032.38 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 17,760.52 crore to reach Rs 3,16,295.56 crore. HDFC Ltd's valuation zoomed Rs 17,594.97 crore to Rs 3,85,129.55 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,854.78 crore to Rs 6,86,786.97 crore.

Infosys added Rs 5,747.24 crore to Rs 3,04,282.28 crore in its m-cap and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a rise of Rs 3,820.24 crore to Rs 3,05,657.59 crore The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) went up by Rs 2,097.29 crore to Rs 2,81,883.86 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, RIL was at the numero-uno place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI. During the last week, the Sensex advanced 158.58 points or 0.39 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
