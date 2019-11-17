FPIs Infuse Rs 19,203 Crore into Indian Capital Markets in November So Far
According to the latest depositories data, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment during November 1-15, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 19,203 crore into the domestic capital markets in the first half of November amid encouraging domestic and global factors.
According to the latest depositories data, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment during November 1-15, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore.
Prior to this, FPIs had poured a net Rs 16,464.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).
"The consistent flows depict that FPIs are fast gaining confidence in the Indian equity markets, after they made harried exit in the months of July and August, due to measures such as rollback of super-rich surcharge, merger and recapitalisation of PSU banks, relief measures for the revival of automobile sector, rationalization of corporate tax rates among others," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.
On the global front, the major factor contributing towards FPI inflows is expectation of a trade deal between the US and China, said Arun Mantri, technical and derivative analyst at Karvy Stock Broking.
However, at the current juncture, further FPI flows will mostly depend on both the global and domestic headwinds and how the government tackles the ongoing slowdown in the Indian economy, Mantri added.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|ICICI Bank
|499.85
|0.24
|Reliance
|1,470.85
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|463.10
|2.57
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|Eris Life
|410.15
|-0.19
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|227.15
|8.87
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Grasim
|755.15
|2.89
|Cipla
|463.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,623.00
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|414.90
|1.18
|Tata Motors
|168.60
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|131.70
|-3.76
|Hero Motocorp
|2,543.20
|-1.87
|BPCL
|506.55
|-1.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.20
|-1.38
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,542.85
|-1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.00
|-1.38
|ITC
|250.65
|-1.30
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.29
|NTPC
|117.20
|-1.14
