Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

FPIs Infuse Rs 19,203 Crore into Indian Capital Markets in November So Far

According to the latest depositories data, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment during November 1-15, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FPIs Infuse Rs 19,203 Crore into Indian Capital Markets in November So Far
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 19,203 crore into the domestic capital markets in the first half of November amid encouraging domestic and global factors.

According to the latest depositories data, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment during November 1-15, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore.

Prior to this, FPIs had poured a net Rs 16,464.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

"The consistent flows depict that FPIs are fast gaining confidence in the Indian equity markets, after they made harried exit in the months of July and August, due to measures such as rollback of super-rich surcharge, merger and recapitalisation of PSU banks, relief measures for the revival of automobile sector, rationalization of corporate tax rates among others," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

On the global front, the major factor contributing towards FPI inflows is expectation of a trade deal between the US and China, said Arun Mantri, technical and derivative analyst at Karvy Stock Broking.

However, at the current juncture, further FPI flows will mostly depend on both the global and domestic headwinds and how the government tackles the ongoing slowdown in the Indian economy, Mantri added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,895.45 +23.35 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 321.90 5.20
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
ICICI Bank 499.85 0.24
Reliance 1,470.85 0.55
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 463.10 2.57
SBI 322.00 5.19
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
Eris Life 410.15 -0.19
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 227.15 8.87
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
SBI 321.90 5.20
Grasim 755.15 2.89
Cipla 463.25 2.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
SBI 322.00 5.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,623.00 1.60
Sun Pharma 414.90 1.18
Tata Motors 168.60 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 131.70 -3.76
Hero Motocorp 2,543.20 -1.87
BPCL 506.55 -1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.20 -1.38
Vedanta 142.10 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,542.85 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.00 -1.38
ITC 250.65 -1.30
Vedanta 142.10 -1.29
NTPC 117.20 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram