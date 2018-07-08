GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

FPIs Infuse Rs 3,000-crore in Just 5 Trading Sessions

According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 2,235 crore in the equity markets during July 2-6. Besides, they put in Rs 892 crore in the debt market, taking the total to Rs 3,127 crore.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FPIs Infuse Rs 3,000-crore in Just 5 Trading Sessions
Representative Image
New Delhi: Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 3,000 crore in the Indian capital markets in the last five trading sessions after pulling out hefty funds during April-June.

The recent infusion comes following a net outflow of more than Rs 61,000 crore in the last three months. Prior to that, they had poured in Rs 2,662 crore in March.

According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 2,235 crore in the equity markets during July 2-6. Besides, they put in Rs 892 crore in the debt market, taking the total to Rs 3,127 crore.

"Equity markets are witnessing some value buying after a sharp correction in mid and small cap indices that have corrected by almost 20 per cent in 2018. The recent interest among FPIs is basically bottom fishing in beaten down stocks," said Rajeev Srivastava, head of retail broking at Reliance Securities.

Overall, it has been a bumpy ride this year as far as FPI flows are concerned and the fluctuations in net flows at times have been massive, thus making the entire proposition unpredictable.

So far this year, overseas investors have withdrawn Rs 44,737 crore from the capital markets. This includes Rs 40,541 crore from the debt and remaining Rs 4,196 crore from equities.

In January, FPIs invested Rs 22,272 crore in the capital market. However, in February they were net sellers to the tune of Rs 11,674 crore. The following month, they again turned positive and put in Rs 2,662 crore in March.

However, they took bearish stance in April and the momentum continued till June. During these three months, overseas investors withdrew over Rs 61,000 crore.

"Undoubtedly, this year has been extremely unfavourable from FPI flow perspective.

"This could be attributed to multiple factors. There has been significant outflow from India focused offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) which contributes a significant portion towards FPI flow," Morningstar India Senior Analyst Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said.

Moreover, he said India is currently fraught with higher crude prices and depreciating Indian currency.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,657.86 +83.31 ( +0.23%)

Nifty 50

10,772.65 +22.90 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,037.35 +70.35 +7.28
Reliance 977.55 +13.05 +1.35
Infosys 1,284.25 +0.25 +0.02
TCS 1,912.95 +32.65 +1.74
ICICI Bank 270.05 -1.50 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,040.55 +73.55 +7.61
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
ICICI Bank 270.00 -1.60 -0.59
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 268.05 +11.60 +4.52
Hero Motocorp 3,637.10 +131.35 +3.75
Tata Motors 270.85 +9.30 +3.56
Grasim 988.55 +19.95 +2.06
Bajaj Auto 3,020.10 +53.15 +1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,636.70 +134.00 +3.83
Tata Motors 271.15 +9.65 +3.69
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
M&M 924.95 +14.45 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 612.50 -14.05 -2.24
Tech Mahindra 634.90 -11.75 -1.82
Sun Pharma 558.10 -8.85 -1.56
Bharti Infratel 299.10 -4.35 -1.43
NTPC 150.15 -2.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 558.45 -7.25 -1.28
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
HDFC 1,915.75 -15.85 -0.82
Wipro 263.00 -2.00 -0.75
Vedanta 219.50 -1.60 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery