GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FPIs Invest Over $1 Billion in November So Far on Easing Oil Prices, Rupee Recovery

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out over Rs 21,000 crore from the capital markets (both equity and debt) in September. Before that, they had put in Rs 7,500 crore in July and August.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FPIs Invest Over $1 Billion in November So Far on Easing Oil Prices, Rupee Recovery
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Foreign investors have pumped in nearly Rs 8,285 crore into the Indian capital markets so far this month, after pulling out hefty funds in October, due to fall in crude oil prices, recovery in rupee and improvement in the liquidity situation.

The recent infusion comes following a net outflow of more than Rs 38,900 crore in October, which was the steepest withdrawal in nearly two years.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out over Rs 21,000 crore from the capital markets (both equity and debt) in September. Before that, they had put in Rs 7,500 crore in July and August.

According to depositories data, FPIs infused Rs 3,862 crore in the equity markets during November 1-16, and Rs 4,423 crore in the debt market, taking the total to Rs 8,285 crore (USD 1.14 billion).

Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, attributed the latest inflow to fall in crude prices, recovery in rupee against the dollar and improvement in the liquidity situation.

On the global front, escalating trade war tensions between US and China has caused widespread uncertainty in emerging markets. This, coupled with increasing interest rates globally, has turned investors the world over risk-averse, which prompted them to look for other attractive and safer alternatives, he added.

"I don't expect any significant inflow from FPIs in the remaining part of this year. Movement of rupee versus dollar, direction of crude prices, domestic liquidity, upcoming state elections as well as general elections next year are some of the factors which the FPIs would be watching closely.

"Plus, there are other emerging markets like China and Brazil which are better placed in terms of valuation compared to India.

"Looking at all these factors and the ongoing scenario, there is still some time before India sees strong inflows from FPIs," he added.

FPIs have pulled out over Rs 92,000 crore from the capital markets so far this year. This includes more than Rs 38,000 crore from equities and nearly Rs 54,000 crore from the debt market
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.50 7.98
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
ICICI Bank 367.55 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.85 8.07
Mindtree 838.20 -0.05
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
Info Edge 1,370.00 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...