Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

FPIs Remain Bullish on India; Invest Rs 23,102 cr in Feb So Far

According to the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net sum of Rs 10,750 crore into equities and Rs 12,352 crore into the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 23,102 crore between February 3-20.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FPIs Remain Bullish on India; Invest Rs 23,102 cr in Feb So Far
Image for Representation .(Reuters)

New Delhi: Staying bullish on Indian markets, overseas investors have pumped in a net amount of Rs 23,102 crore in February so far driven by positive sentiment around the budget and RBI's decision to maintain an accommodative stance in the latest monetary policy.

According to the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net sum of Rs 10,750 crore into equities and Rs 12,352 crore into the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 23,102 crore between February 3-20. FPIs have been net buyers in the Indian markets since September 2019, the data showed.

"There are multiple factors like positive sentiments around the budget and RBI's decision to maintain an accommodative stance in the latest monetary policy that have had foreign investors hooked to the Indian markets despite the challenges faced by the domestic economy and slow pace of growth in corporate earnings," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India. The removal of DDT in the budget and the government's proposal to increase the FPI limit in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent have helped FPIs regaining their confidence back.

Additionally, fixed income markets have witnessed positive flows largely on the back of RBI's decision to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance, Srivastava said.

Globally, he said, there has been a risk-off sentiment among foreign investors with the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic. FPIs have been particularly wary of investing in markets, which rely on tourism, as the spread of virus can adversely impact their prospects and economic growth.

"From this perspective, Indian equity market is better positioned among such group of countries and hence it has been attracting foreign flows," he added.

Going forward, "FPIs don't expect the Fed and European Central Bank to tighten policy soon. FPI flows will continue so long as the leading central banks are in accommodative monetary policy," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,485.50 -1.24
IRCTC 1,927.75 5.30
Indiabulls Hsg 338.30 10.81
Tata Chemicals 764.50 -0.08
HDFC Life 573.75 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,181.75 3.57
Tata Steel 443.70 2.48
SBI 327.65 2.31
ONGC 102.85 1.13
Power Grid Corp 189.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,842.85 -2.30
HUL 2,247.85 -1.99
TCS 2,156.30 -1.75
Nestle 16,544.10 -1.38
Tech Mahindra 829.55 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram