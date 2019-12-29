Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

FPIs Remain Net Buyers in December; Invest over Rs 2,600 Crore

A net amount of Rs 6,301.96 crore was invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities, while Rs 3,688.94 was pulled out of the debt segment.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Rupee
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: Foreign investors remained net buyers in December by investing Rs 2,613 crore in the domestic markets, mainly due to expectation of a revival in corporate earning, quantitative easing by the US Fed and infusion of funds by central banks globally.

According to the depositories data, a net amount of Rs 6,301.96 crore was invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities, while Rs 3,688.94 was pulled out of the debt segment.

This resulted into a total net investment of Rs 2,613.02 crore between Dec 2-27.

"Despite challenges on the economic front and policy roadblocks, FPIs continue to have faith in the Indian equity markets ...what has kept them hooked to the Indian equity markets is expectation of a revival in corporate earning in the coming quarter, quantitative easing by US

Fed and infusion of funds by central banks globally," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, manager research at Morningstar.

Barring January, July and August, FPIs have been net buyers for rest of the months in 2019. This year, they have invested a net sum of Rs 73,276.63 crore in the Indian markets (both equity and debt).

"In 2019, FPIs remained bullish on India on account of many factors including corporate tax rate cut, RERA, among others have helped in this regard. The valuations in the Indian stock markets were very high.

"Besides factors within India, international factors including lower interest rates in USA, near-zero interest rates in economies like

Japan, and negative interest rates in parts of Europe are also driving investments into India," Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww said.

Regarding future course of FPI flows, Srivastava said there are few negative developments like recent political issues in India and re-emergence of trade war between US and China, which FPIs would be watchful of. While the government has taken several measures to revive the economy the results are yet to be seen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,252.70 1.52
Indiabulls Hsg 300.65 1.14
Reliance 1,542.15 1.73
Maruti Suzuki 7,349.85 1.51
ICICI Bank 549.40 1.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 760.70 3.33
Power Grid Corp 189.10 2.33
SBI 337.25 2.24
ICICI Bank 549.40 1.93
Bharti Airtel 455.30 1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,685.05 -0.53
TCS 2,198.15 -0.13
Titan Company 1,191.15 -0.12
UltraTechCement 4,056.75 -0.11
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram