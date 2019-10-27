Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

FPIs Remain Net Buyers in October; Pump in Over Rs 3,800 Crore Into Indian Markets

Data showed that overseas investors pumped in a net amount of Rs 3,769.56 crore into equities and Rs 58.4 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 3,827.9 crore in this month so far.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Blockchain Technology, Blockchain Applications, Moody, Banking System, Technology News
Image for representational purposes. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Indian capital markets witnessed a net inflow of over Rs 3,800 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in October so far on the back of steps taken by the government to revive domestic demand coupled with positive global cues.

The depositories data showed that overseas investors pumped in a net amount of Rs 3,769.56 crore into equities and Rs 58.4 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 3,827.9 crore in this month so far.

FPIs have been net buyers for the second consecutive month. In September, FPIs invested a net Rs 6,557.8 crore in the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

Investment in September had come following net outflows in July and August.

Considering the extreme negative trends witnessed in the month of July and August, where FPIs went on a selling spree, the scenario in the months of September and October so far, directs towards the emergence of a positive trend, said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

"The steps taken by the government to revive domestic economic activity has finally found favour among foreign investors. Also, a reprieve in the US-China trade war would help increase risk-appetite among global investors which could lead to increase foreign flows into emerging markets such as India," he added.

Commenting on global developments Alok Agarwala, head of research and advisory at Bajaj Capital said, "The bulk of inflows in the equities was due to favourable global cues as the UK and

European Union reached a new Brexit deal and a partial US-China deal being done on the trade front. These developments have eased concerns over global economic growth as Brexit and US-China trade war have been for a long time upsetting the fabric of markets."

However, going forward, FPI flows will be influenced by how the economy performs and how soon corporate earnings recover. The US Fed's monetary stance and global liquidity will be crucial in determining FPI flows. The further progress in US-China trade deal would also help the inflow in the emerging market as investors would encourage to take risk-on trade, Agarwala added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,583.90 +1.30 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.55 7.26
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
Interglobe Avi 1,467.80 -11.84
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Piramal Enter 1,592.35 -7.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,228.70 -0.59
SBI 281.60 7.19
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Piramal Enter 1,590.40 -7.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.55 7.26
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Cipla 459.85 2.91
Sun Pharma 417.50 2.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.60 7.19
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Sun Pharma 417.05 2.72
TCS 2,125.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 217.00 -8.65
Tata Motors 126.85 -4.98
Titan Company 1,335.00 -2.88
UltraTechCement 4,196.60 -2.67
JSW Steel 217.35 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 126.95 -4.87
Vedanta 142.05 -2.47
HDFC 2,102.90 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,587.90 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,655.60 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram