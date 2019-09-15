Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Business
FPIs Turn Net Buyers, Infuse Rs 1,841 Crore in First Half of September

The latest inflows have been triggered by improving investor sentiment on the back of easing US-China trade war and supporting macroeconomic data, experts said.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
FPIs Turn Net Buyers, Infuse Rs 1,841 Crore in First Half of September
Representative Image
New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in the first half of September, pumping in Rs 1,841 crore into the capital markets, after remaining sellers for the previous two months.

The latest inflows have been triggered by improving investor sentiment on the back of easing US-China trade war and supporting macroeconomic data, experts said.

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 2,031.02 crore from equities but put in Rs 3,872.19 crore in the debt segment during September 3-13, translating into a total net inflow of Rs 1,841.17 crore into the capital markets.

Prior to this, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July from the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

"The markets have been largely positive on back of cooling US-China trade war. Besides, the July IIP came out at 4.3 per cent which could have helped with the investor's sentiments," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

As per Arun Kumar, head of research at FundsIndia.com, apart from the signs of improvement in US-China trade relations, stimulus announcement from European Central Bank has also contributed towards bolstering sentiment.

Going forward, "India remains one of the most attractive markets for global investors in the medium to long-term and may attract significant flows, if the government continues with its economic reforms and corporate earnings show signs of recovery," said Arindam Chanda, CEO, IIFL Securities Ltd.

