Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

FPIs Turn Net Sellers in Indian Capital Markets in Dec Amid Weak Macro Data

Foreign investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 1,668.8 crore from equities. FPIs, however, invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FPIs Turn Net Sellers in Indian Capital Markets in Dec Amid Weak Macro Data
Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Reversing their buying trend, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers in December with a net outflow of Rs 244 crore from the capital markets amid subdued economic data.

According to the depositories data, foreign investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 1,668.8 crore from equities. FPIs, however, invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far.

FPIs had been net buyers for two months to November. They invested Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 22,871.8 crore in November on a net basis.

"FPIs adopted a cautious approach while investing in Indian equities, on the back of subdued economic indicators. It has not been a good year for the Indian economy so far and the recently released GDP number which continued the southward march for the seventh quarter in a row falling to 4.5 per cent reaffirmed the slowdown in the Indian economy," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

FPIs would continue to be watchful of the domestic environment and tread cautiously, he added.

Echoing the views, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO Groww said, "Trump threatening to continue the US-China trade war well past 2020 is definitely making global investors cautious. The repo rate was not reduced, unlike FPIs' expectations. Plus the latest GDP numbers are also responsible for bearish behaviour of FPIs."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,921.50 -96.90 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
ICICI Bank 524.80 -0.62
Indiabulls Hsg 272.45 -4.44
Reliance 1,554.90 0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
Indiabulls Hsg 272.40 -4.39
SBI 319.80 -4.89
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
RBL Bank 338.80 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 259.70 5.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.52
JSW Steel 254.10 1.05
Tata Steel 403.25 0.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,890.80 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.48
Tata Steel 402.95 0.83
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
Asian Paints 1,717.35 0.15
Infosys 715.15 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
Zee Entertain 287.70 -4.12
GAIL 117.15 -3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,465.85 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 319.80 -4.89
IndusInd Bank 1,463.75 -3.05
Tata Motors 161.50 -2.77
M&M 510.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram