English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fraud-hit PNB Ranked Best Public Sector Bank for Digital Transactions
According to the PNB statement, the report card on the banking sector's performance in digital transactions as on July 31, 2018 was prepared by the Ministry of Finance.
File Photo: Ibnlive
Loading...
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), which was recently hit by a multi billion dollar fraud by manipulation of its financial messaging —Swift — system, has been ranked as the best PSU bank in the overall digital transactions category in India.
The bank said in a statement on Saturday: "Based on the recent findings of DFS (Department of Financial Services), PNB is ranked the number 1 PSU bank in digital transactions in India."
A Rs 13,500-crore fraud came to light in January, when it was found that the financial messaging system SWIFT was manipulated. It was used to issue Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to conduct the fraud.
In the aftermath of the fraud, the bank had to rectify and strengthen its internal controls.
According to the PNB statement, the report card on the banking sector's performance in digital transactions as on July 31, 2018 was prepared by the Ministry of Finance.
As per the DFS' findings, PNB's average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of the total transactions.
It has been rated as the sixth best in the overall category amongst all banks in India for digital performance.
"The bank is fully committed to 'Digital India' initiative," the statement said.
"The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of '71' which is the highest category of performance."
Also Watch
The bank said in a statement on Saturday: "Based on the recent findings of DFS (Department of Financial Services), PNB is ranked the number 1 PSU bank in digital transactions in India."
A Rs 13,500-crore fraud came to light in January, when it was found that the financial messaging system SWIFT was manipulated. It was used to issue Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to conduct the fraud.
In the aftermath of the fraud, the bank had to rectify and strengthen its internal controls.
According to the PNB statement, the report card on the banking sector's performance in digital transactions as on July 31, 2018 was prepared by the Ministry of Finance.
As per the DFS' findings, PNB's average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of the total transactions.
It has been rated as the sixth best in the overall category amongst all banks in India for digital performance.
"The bank is fully committed to 'Digital India' initiative," the statement said.
"The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of '71' which is the highest category of performance."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|426.15
|-70.55
|-14.20
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|+8.05
|+0.63
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|431.50
|-66.20
|-13.30
|Mahindra CIE
|257.90
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Infosys
|1,379.95
|-19.25
|-1.38
|Bombay Burmah
|1,925.45
|-34.80
|-1.78
|Indiabulls Real
|145.05
|-0.25
|-0.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|224.05
|+9.25
|+4.31
|ONGC
|174.75
|+2.85
|+1.66
|Grasim
|1,060.30
|+14.75
|+1.41
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Zee Entertain
|510.35
|+4.75
|+0.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|Titan Company
|885.35
|-26.55
|-2.91
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.30
|-72.45
|-2.21
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Adani Ports
|376.75
|-7.75
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.65
|-13.65
|-3.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.60
|-68.30
|-2.08
|ICICI Bank
|330.10
|-6.80
|-2.02
|Adani Ports
|376.20
|-7.60
|-1.98
|IndusInd Bank
|1,927.25
|-30.65
|-1.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...