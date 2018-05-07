GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fraud-Hit PNB Targets Over 10 Percent Business Growth by March 2019

While investigation continues into what has been called the biggest fraud in India's banking history, PNB said after a board meeting that it had strengthened the process of underwriting credit to minimise the possibility of fraud in future.

Reuters

Updated:May 7, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fraud-Hit PNB Targets Over 10 Percent Business Growth by March 2019
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi: Fraud-hit lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Sunday it aimed to expand its total business 10.8 percent to 12 trillion rupees ($180 billion) in the year to March 2019 and outlined steps to prevent more such frauds.

The second-largest state-run bank in February disclosed that two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

While investigation continues into what has been called the biggest fraud in India's banking history, PNB said after a board meeting that it had strengthened the process of underwriting credit to minimise the possibility of fraud.

The New Delhi-headquartered bank will split the process of credit underwriting into four divisions with different employees focused on sourcing, appraisal, process and underwriting, documentation and disbursement, and recovery, it said in a statement.

The bank will also rely more on an off-site monitoring mechanism and reduce its dependence on physical inspection and audit to identify risks, it added.

PNB has constituted a specialised stressed-assets management vertical for early identification of bad loans, the bank said.

India's banks, already burdened by a 9.5 trillion-rupee soured-loan mountain as of last year, are staring at a further rise in bad loans after the central bank tightened rules earlier this year.

($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,208.14 +292.76 ( +0.84%)

Nifty 50

10,715.50 +97.25 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.25 +65.60 +37.56
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
ICICI Bank 289.80 +6.95 +2.46
Wockhardt 740.80 -61.90 -7.71
HDFC 1,918.70 +8.35 +0.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.70 +66.15 +37.90
Power Grid Corp 209.75 +2.00 +0.96
Wockhardt 740.10 -62.75 -7.82
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
SBI 246.50 +4.55 +1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 343.80 +14.05 +4.26
M&M 885.60 +31.30 +3.66
Axis Bank 536.10 +15.80 +3.04
Hindalco 237.85 +6.50 +2.81
Tata Steel 596.45 +15.70 +2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 885.60 +31.40 +3.68
Axis Bank 534.95 +14.65 +2.82
Tata Steel 595.95 +14.65 +2.52
ICICI Bank 289.40 +6.50 +2.30
Reliance 971.85 +17.95 +1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 773.90 -21.70 -2.73
Dr Reddys Labs 2,069.50 -37.10 -1.76
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
Coal India 267.40 -3.90 -1.44
Cipla 591.05 -5.95 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,068.85 -36.95 -1.75
TCS 3,427.70 -53.15 -1.53
Coal India 267.65 -4.10 -1.51
Sun Pharma 513.55 -5.20 -1.00
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You