Free Trade Agreement Between India, China Can Spur Trade: Chinese Envoy
According to Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu, Dokhlam stand-off is over and a new chapter has begun with the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Wuhan informal summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China on April 27, 2018. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)
Kolkata: A free trade agreement (FTA) between India and China would help remove trade barriers between the two countries and facilitate trade, investment and other exchanges between them, a Chinese envoy said here on Saturday.
"Free trade agreement will greatly facilitate trade, investment and other exchanges between China and India and therefore, we will continue to pursue such agreements...," Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said.
"Indeed, there are barriers for trade and investments between China and India and that is why the central governments of the two countries are working hard," he said at an interactive session organised here by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.
According to him, Dokhlam stand-off is over and a new chapter has begun with the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Wuhan informal summit.
"Both countries adhere to peaceful negotiation on boundary issues," he said.
He also mentioned that as part of the friendly education exchange programme between the two countries, an Education Expo by Chinese universities in Biswa Bangla Convention Centre is likely to be held next month, where as many as 62 universities from China would participate.
Ma stated that China would increase its share of imports from eastern India.
According to him, it is of prime significance as to how trade and industry in eastern India and West Bengal can take advantage of improved communication channels and further explore emerging prospects, especially in sectors like education, pharmaceuticals and tourism.
In this regard, this year's Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) witnessed the participation of three delegations and 30 companies from China -- the biggest so far in pursuit of opportunities of investments in West Bengal, he added.
