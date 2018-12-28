English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From 2.08 Lakh, Number of ATMs Declines to 2.07 Lakh in 2018, Says RBI Report
Similarly, the number of operational on-site ATMs too came down to 1.06 lakh during the year from 1.09 lakh in FY17, while that of off-site ATMs increased to 1 lakh from 98,545.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The number of ATMs has declined marginally to 2.07 lakh in FY18 from 2.08 lakh in FY17, primarily due to branch rationalisation by a few public sector banks, the Reserve Bank said in its annual report Friday.
Similarly, the number of operational on-site ATMs too came down to 1.06 lakh during the year from 1.09 lakh in FY17, while that of off-site ATMs increased to 1 lakh from 98,545.
"In FY18, the number of ATMs of state-run banks declined to 1.45 lakh from 1.48 lakh in FY17," the RBI said in the 'Trends & Progress of Banking in 2017-18' report.
However, private sector banks installed more ATMs taking their total number to 60,145 in FY18, up from 58,833 in the previous fiscal year, the central bank report said. The report said during the period between April 2018 and August 2018, the number of ATMs (excluding that of small finance banks and payment banks) declined further to 2.04 lakh, which it attributed to the increasing use of electronic means of payments.
During the same period, robust growth was observed in deployment of points-of-sale (PoS) terminals across the country, the report added.
The growth of white-label ATMs has also tapered off in recent years, although the number of such ATMs crossed 15,000 -mark in FY18.
Pre-paid payment instruments maintained robust growth in terms of volume and value, despite deceleration from the demonetisation-induced spurt.
"Transactions through Pre-paid payment instruments, which stood at a low Rs 8,100 crore in 2013-14, jumped manifold in subsequent years to reach Rs 1.42 trillion in FY18," the report said.
During FY18, 91.5 crore transactions worth Rs 1.09 trillion were routed through the unified payments interface (UPI) which rose to 157.9 crore in volume worth Rs 2.67 trillion in the first half of FY19, it said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Similarly, the number of operational on-site ATMs too came down to 1.06 lakh during the year from 1.09 lakh in FY17, while that of off-site ATMs increased to 1 lakh from 98,545.
"In FY18, the number of ATMs of state-run banks declined to 1.45 lakh from 1.48 lakh in FY17," the RBI said in the 'Trends & Progress of Banking in 2017-18' report.
However, private sector banks installed more ATMs taking their total number to 60,145 in FY18, up from 58,833 in the previous fiscal year, the central bank report said. The report said during the period between April 2018 and August 2018, the number of ATMs (excluding that of small finance banks and payment banks) declined further to 2.04 lakh, which it attributed to the increasing use of electronic means of payments.
During the same period, robust growth was observed in deployment of points-of-sale (PoS) terminals across the country, the report added.
The growth of white-label ATMs has also tapered off in recent years, although the number of such ATMs crossed 15,000 -mark in FY18.
Pre-paid payment instruments maintained robust growth in terms of volume and value, despite deceleration from the demonetisation-induced spurt.
"Transactions through Pre-paid payment instruments, which stood at a low Rs 8,100 crore in 2013-14, jumped manifold in subsequent years to reach Rs 1.42 trillion in FY18," the report said.
During FY18, 91.5 crore transactions worth Rs 1.09 trillion were routed through the unified payments interface (UPI) which rose to 157.9 crore in volume worth Rs 2.67 trillion in the first half of FY19, it said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results