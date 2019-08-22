Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

From BHEL, DHFL to Coffee Day, Here are 7 Key Stocks to Watch Out for On August 22

Despite strong European cues, the BSE Sensex plunged 267.64 points to close at 37,060.37 while the Nifty 50 shed off 98.30 points to close below 11,000 levels, at 10,918.70.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From BHEL, DHFL to Coffee Day, Here are 7 Key Stocks to Watch Out for On August 22
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Benchmark indices ended in red for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, August 21 due to broad-based selling. Despite strong European cues, the BSE Sensex plunged 267.64 points to close at 37,060.37 while the Nifty 50 shed off 98.30 points to close below 11,000 levels, at 10,918.70. The stock markets will be keenly watched today, August 22 as we inch closer to the weekend.

Here are 7 stocks to watch out for on Thursday, August 22.

BHEL: India Ratings and Research has affirmed BHEL's long-term issuer rating at 'AA+'. However, the outlook has been revised from 'Stable' to 'Negative'. The rating agency has said that revision was taken due to higher than expected decline in the revenues, leading to EBITDA losses in Q1 FY20.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CCD): Coffee Day has said news about ITC considering picking stake in the company is factually incorrect and the company is unaware of any such development.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL): On August 21, the debt-laden housing finance company revealed it has defaulted on payment of non-convertible debentures of Rs 50 lakh on August 20.

Redington (India) Limited: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has reduced its stakes (2%+) in Redington India. In its disclosure to exchanges, Redington India said ICICI Prudential on August 20. Following the stake sale, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s stake in the company reduced to 5.323 percent from 7.369 percent.

Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL): Business Transfer Agreement has been entered into by and between Neroflix Private Limited (incorporated in terms of the joint venture agreement, paid-up equity share capital of which is held by KNPL and Polygel in the ratio of 60:40), Polygel, Promoters of Polygel and KNPL.

Hindustan Petroleum: HPCL is planning to invest around Rs 74,000 crore over the next five years to expand capacity, with around Rs 14,900 crore planned in the current fiscal, according to Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana. The company has undertaken capacity extensions at Visakhapatnam and Mumbai refineries. It also plans to build second-generation ethanol production facilities and market compressed biogas.

NRB Bearings Ltd: Acacia Conservation Fund LP has acquired 676,000 equity shares of the company in a bulk deal in NSE on August 21 at Rs 90 per share.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,855.75 -204.62 ( -0.55%)

NIFTY 50

10,845.75 -72.95 ( -0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.80 -7.68
DLF 148.65 -13.37
Yes Bank 61.70 -5.66
Indiabulls Hsg 446.60 -7.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,222.05 -0.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.80 -7.74
DLF 148.60 -13.40
Yes Bank 61.80 -5.50
Indiabulls Hsg 446.50 -7.53
Tata Steel 341.45 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,459.30 3.14
Dr Reddys Labs 2,537.80 1.39
HUL 1,873.20 1.25
ITC 244.45 1.24
TCS 2,199.35 0.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,872.90 1.24
ITC 244.40 1.16
TCS 2,199.00 0.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 446.60 -7.64
Yes Bank 61.85 -5.43
Vedanta 136.45 -2.50
Bajaj Finserv 6,895.00 -3.51
Coal India 183.70 -2.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 62.40 -4.59
Coal India 183.80 -2.62
Vedanta 136.50 -2.43
ONGC 119.00 -1.77
Tata Motors 109.85 -2.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram