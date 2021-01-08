From Biocon to Vodafone Idea — Here are All the Top Stocks for Investors

The possibility is that the Indian market will have a positive start today. This comes as SGX Nifty which is an indicator of the Nifty50 and Sensex was trading 63.00 points or 0.44 percent higher at 14,273.00 higher at 7 am.

Let us take a look at some of the top stocks for investors on January 8:

Biocon: A primary equity investment by the company ADQ which is based in Abu Dhabi has been approved by the subsidiary Biocon Biologics. An investment of Rs 555 crore will be done by ADQ in order to get a minority stake of 1.80 percent in the biosimilar business.

Union Bank of India: By issuing Base III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis, the bank has raised Rs 1,000 crore.

Punjab National Bank: In order to establish an innovation centre at the campus of IIT Kanpur, the bank has collaborated with the institute and the Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST).

Sanghvi Brands: The Chief Executive Officer of the company Rajesh Srinivas Bail has resigned from his role.

National Aluminium Company: Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Coal, Parliamentary Affairs and Mines of India, said that this company will invest Rs 30,000 crore by the financial year 2027-28 on expansion and diversification.

AGC Networks: The long-term credit rating for bank loan facilities of the company has been assigned as BBB - with a stable outlook by CRISIL. NTPC: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has stated that it will be forced to shut or restrict supply after it served notices to six states and two UTs for non-payment of dues.

Tata Consultancy Services: The earnings in the December quarter of this company will be shared today.

Vodafone Idea: Claiming that the telecom department has miscalculated the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of the company, it has moved Supreme Court. The company owes Rs 58,000 crores to the Centre as AGR.