From Burger King India to Indian Bank: Stocks in Focus Today

The 30-share BSE index on Monday rose 154.45 points to reach 46,253.46, while the NSE Nifty increased 44.30 points to close at 13,558.15. Sensex witnessed a rise amid persistent foreign fund inflows along with positive trend in global markets. Firms like ONGC, L&T, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Titan and Kotak Bank were among gainers on Monday. On the other hand, companies like M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv saw their share prices coming down.

These are the stocks which are expected to be in focus today. So, before investing, people should have a look at these firms.

Burger King India: Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore has bought 1.29 per cent equity stake in Burger King India. The acquisition of shares took place through open market transactions on December 14. The quick services restaurant chain recently opened its IPO.

Bank of Maharashtra: State-run Bank of Maharashtra yesterday garnered over Rs 200 crore through private placement of Basel III-compliant tier II bonds.

Siemens: Electric boats of India’s largest shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd will be receiving Siemens' advanced maritime solutions. The shipbuilder on December 14 selected Siemens for the service.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Uday Kotak has got the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for re-appointment to the post of MD & CEO of the bank for three years w.e.f January 1, 2021. The central bank has also given its nod for the re-appointment of Prakash Apte as part-time Chairman and Dipak Gupta as Joint MD of the bank for three years.

BPCL: The evaluation committee on the company’s strategic stake sale is expected to meet today to discuss the three expressions of interest (EoI) received from Vedanta, Apollo Global and Think Gas, reported cnbctv18.com.

DHFL: US-based Oaktree Capital Management has emerged as the highest bidder for DHFL, according to cnbctv18.com. Their bidding amount is Rs 32,646 crore for DHFL.

Indian Bank: The bank on Monday raised Rs 560 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.