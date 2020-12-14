From Cipla to Eveready Industries, Here Are the Stocks in Focus Today

Sensex on Friday ended 139 points higher amid persistent foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE index settled 139.13 points at 46,099.01, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 35.55 points to reach 13,513.85. On December 11, firms like ONGC, NTPC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Titan and Bajaj Auto witness an increase in their stock price.

As investors must be wondering which stocks to invest in on the opening day of the week, here are some stocks which you should watch out for today.

Cipla: Pharma major Cipla on Friday said that it had settled its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide). "As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgements with the US District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement," Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

Central Bank of India: The bank's Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 11 approved the proposal for raising capital funds up to Rs 500 crore by issuance and allotment of Non-Convertible Redeemable Unsecured Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds in the nature of promissory notes.

Jindal Steel & Power: The firm has reported year on year growth of 15 per cent in Standalone Steel Production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020. During the same period last month, its Standalone Steel Production stood at 5,33,000 tonnes.

Union Bank of India: The bank is issuing Basel III Compliant Perpetual Debt Instruments in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 Capital ("Bonds") Series XXVII of Rs 500 crore with Green Shoe Option up to Rs 1,000 crore (maximum Rs 1,500 crore) on Private Placement basis.

KEC International: KEC International, an RPG Group company, has received new orders worth Rs 1,438 crore acroos its various segments like Railways, Regional Rapid Transit System and Transmission and Distribution, among others.

Eveready Industries: Kamalkishore C Jani stepped down from the post of Director w.e.f December 12.