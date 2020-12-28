From Coal India to Vodafone Idea, Here are the Top Stocks in Focus Today

SGX Nifty was trading at 21.50 points or 0.16 percent higher at 13,775.00 at 7:10 am on Monday, December 28. This indicates that Nifty50 and Sensex will also trade higher today. A positive start for its Asian peers shows that the Indian market will open higher.

Let us take you through some of the top stocks for today:

Coal India: The company has prepared Rs 1 lakh crore plan to venture into solar power value chain and aluminium value chain.

Bharat Forge: It has invested Rs 2.87 crore in Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL) in order to use 8.20 megawatt solar power.

Aavas Financiers: The board of directors has agreed to raise Rs 100 crores by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

TD Power Systems: The long-term credit rating of the company has been upgraded from BBB+/Stable to A-/Stable by CRISIL.

Balaji Telefilms: The company will enter into a collaboration with Ding Infinity for the production of films and series.

Dish TV India: The government has sent a notice to the company demanding it pays Rs 4,164 crore as license fee within 15 days.

JK Cement: The stake of SBI Mutual funds in the company has reduced from 5.89 percent to 4.97 percent through the market sale.

Central Bank of India: The company is exiting its housing finance venture Cent Bank Home Finance. It will be selling its entire 64 percent stake in housing finance for Rs 160 crore to Centrum Housing Finance.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has put up three stressed accounts for sale. They are Mangalam Oil Industries, Alliance Fibres Ltd. and Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust). The total amount outstanding is Rs 34.50 crore.

Vodafone Idea: It has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai. With the refarming of the spectrum, the company claims that the customers will get higher data speed.