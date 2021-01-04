From GAIL India to GTPL Hathway: Here are the Top Stocks in Focus Today

Indicating a positive start for Nifty50 and Sensex, the SGX Nifty was trading 39.00 points or 0.28 percent higher at 14055.00 at 7 am. The Indian market will likely open higher on January 4.

Here are some of the top stocks for investors today.

GAIL India: On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline. The 450-km long pipeline is built and operated by GAIL India.

BEML: Out of its total 54.03 percent stake in the company, the Centre has decided to disinvest 26 percent.

Adani Green Energy: Solar Energy Corporation of India has given a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power to Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy.

Tata Motors: In December 2020, the company’s sale declined by 4 percent. However, the total sales in Q3FY21 increased by 22 percent from Q3FY20. As many as 158,215 vehicles were sold in Q3FY21 compared to 129,381 in Q3FY20.

Eicher Motors: The total sale of Royal Enfield increased by 37 percent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. In December 2019, it sold 50,416 units, while in December 2020, the company sold 68,995 units.

Hero MotoCorp: Total sale of the company increased by 5.3 percent in December 2020. Units sold increased from 4.24 lakh to 4.47 lakh, YoY.

Dilip Buildcon: The company is entitled to receive a bonus of Rs 8.84 crore for early completion of the highway project in Karnataka.

Cadila Healthcare: The company has received approval by DCGI to initiate phase III trials of ZyCoV-D which is the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Coal India: In December 2020, provisional production rose by 0.5 percent to 58.3 million tonnes.

GTPL Hathway: The entire 51 percent stake of the company in GTPL Shiv Network was sold for 20 lakh share transfer agreement.