From Hero Motocorp to Godrej Industries: Stocks to Watch on December 2

On December 2, the trade market in India is expected to open on a subdued note. Indicating a flat start, the SGX Nifty was trading at 15.00 points or 0.11 percent lower at 13,136.00. Here are some of the top stocks for the investors to watch today:

Hero Motocorp: Reportedly, there is a possibility that the company will bring on board 11-13 dealers of Harley Davidson. Ten dealers are said to have signed a letter of intent with Hero Motocorp. The scooter and motorcycle sale of the company has increased by 14.4 percent from November 2019 to November 2020.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), this company has started clinical trials in India for the Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Coal India: There has been an increase of 3.4 percent in production. It is now at 51.7 million tonnes in November as compared to 50 MT YoY.

Vodafone Idea: The prices of certain post-paid plans have been increased by the company in the UP East circle.

Eicher Motors: There has been an increase in the year-over-year performance of the company. It sold 63,782 motorcycles this year than the previous 60,411 units.

Tata Motors: The company sold 49,650 units by November 2020 against the 41,124 units sold last year. The total vehicle sale of the company has risen to 20.7 percent.

Punjab National Bank: It has launched 'LenS-The Lending Solution’ in order to speed up online loan processing and sanctioning of credit proposals while maintaining accuracy.

SML Isuzu: In November 2019, the company sold 521 vehicles, however, in November 2020, it sold 516 vehicles.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: There has been a release of 34 lakh equity shares of the company by the promoter entity Raksha Sudhir Valia.