From Hero MotoCorp to Navin Fluorine, These are the Stocks to Watch Out for Today

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have been moving up for the last few days. On Wednesday, they raced to new peaks. The BSE Sensex ended 403.29 points higher to reach 46,666.46. On the other hand, NSE Nifty settled 114.85 points up to close at 13,682.70. Firms like HDFC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra and TCS were among gainers, while the prominent laggards for the day were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and SBI.

Here are stocks which are expected to be in focus on Thursday, December 17:

Hero MotoCorp: On Wednesday, the automobile giant announced to increase the price of its products by Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021.

L&T: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) entered into a second contract agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The contract has been signed for the design and construction of the 88 km-long (approximately) viaducts between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The NHSRCL is implementing the bullet train project in the country.

IndusInd Bank: Promoters Hinduja Family has received the nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bring in the balance amount of Rs 2,021.45 crore to subscribe to warrants of IndusInd Bank.

For this, the promoters have time till February 4, 2021.

Wipro: The IT services major Wipro declared acquiring 83.4 per cent equity stake in Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Fitch Ratings has changed the outlook for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV from negative to stable.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks has announced that it had entered the biryani space with new restaurant brand, Ekdum!

Siti Networks: The firm has got approval from its board to acquire 51 per cent equity stake in E-Net Entertainment.

Navin Fluorine: The company has got the nod from its board for a capital expenditure of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting up a multi-purpose plant.