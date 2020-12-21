From Infosys to PVR, Investors Should Watch Out for These Companies Today

Markets rose to new peaks in the last week. On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex finished at a record 46,960.69, moving up 70.35 points. On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty closed at 13,760.55, rising 19.85 points. The companies like Infosys, Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Titan, Asian Paints and TCS were among gainers, while the firms like IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among laggards.

As markets are expected to open on a positive note, here are stocks which will remain in focus today.

Infosys: The company on Friday announced that it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about $10 million. Five years ago, the IT Services major had invested $3 million for buying a minority stake in US-based wearable device start-up, Whoop.

Lupin: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given its nod to the company for marketing Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, used to reduce cholesterol.

Punjab National Bank: State-owned Punjab National Bank has garnered a little over 54 per cent of the targeted fund mop-up through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The amount raised added up to Rs 3,788.04 crore. The bank had decided to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through QIP.

IDBI Bank: The bank has raised Rs 1,435 crore. For this, it issued equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors. The bank planned to garner Rs 2,000 crore through the QIP issue. IDBI Bank set a floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) It has put in Rs 3,361 crore as of now to explore hydrocarbon in the Bengal Basin. The company has begun the production of oil at Asokenagar-1 well in Bengal Basin, which lies in West Bengal's 24 Paragana districts.

KPR Mill: The firm has planned to invest Rs 500 crore for the expansion of sugar mill operations.

PVR: It will garner Rs 800 crore through qualified institutional placement.