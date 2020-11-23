From IRCTC to Ashok Leyland, Here are Stocks to Watch Today

The momentum of the market on Monday, November 23 is expected to be positive. The developments with regard to the Covid-19 vaccine are being followed by the investors. A rise in SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the domestic market. Here are some of the shares to watch out for today:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Crawford Bayley & Co. are appointed as Legal Advisor by the government for disinvestment of paid up equity capital of IRCTC through offer for sale.

Reliance Industries: The deal between Reliance Retail and Future Retail has been approved by the Competition Commission of India.

IIFL Securities: The board of the company approved buy-back of equity shares of the company. It has also approved selling, leasing and disposing of assets of the material subsidiaries.

HFCL: MN Ventures, promotional entity, bought additional 5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction.

Filatex India: The stake of Novel securities has increased in the company from 4.97 percent to 5.17 percent.

Sun Pharma: The company’s 41 lakh equity shares have been pledged by promoter entity Shanghvi Finance Pvt Ltd.

Trident: At Rs 7.9 per share, the Trident group acquired 6 crore equity shares of the company. But shares were sold at the same price by Rainbow Integrated Texpark LLP.

Punjab National Bank: The rating on this bank’s Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds has been revised by Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India or ICRA. The rating has been revised from AA- (hyb) (Stable) to AA (hyb) (Stable).

TD Power Systems: At Rs 131.3 per share, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 1,73,833 equity shares.

Axis Bank: By December, the bank will complete acquiring 6.67 percent shareholding in IBBIC through acquisition of 50,000 equity shares at Rs 5 lakh.

Ashok Leyland: The board of the company has approved the introduction of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). A wholly owned subsidiary named Vishwa Buses and Coaches Limited has been incorporated by the company.