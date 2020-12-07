From ONGC to Tata Consumer Product: Stocks in Focus Today

It is expected that the Indian market will start on a lukewarm note on Monday (December 7). At 7:30 am, SGX was trading 37.50 points or 0.28 percent lower at 13,289.50. This indicates a subdued start for the Indian market.

Here are some of the top stocks to watch for investors today:

ONGC: It has been reported that the subsidiary of ONGC, named ONGC Videsh has made a significant oil strike in Colombia.

Eicher Motors: The commercial operations at the new manufacturing unit in Bagroda, Bhopal have started by VE Commercial Vehicles. Around 40,000 trucks can be produced by the plant in the first phase.

NMDC: The annual iron ore production will be increased by the Donimalai mine by 7 mtpa.

Axis Bank: The Axis Bank issuer’s rating has been affirmed at BB – with a negative outlook by Fitch.

Maruti Suzuki India: There has been a rise in the company's total production. The number has increased to 1,50,221 units from 1,41,834 units, YoY. This is an increase of 5.91 percent. There is also an increase in passenger vehicles, which has touched 1,46,577 units from 1,39,084 units, making it increase 5.38 percent.

Smartlink Holdings: The proposal to buy shares worth Rs 91.58 crores (33.25 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 95 per share) has been approved by the board of the company.

Tata Motors: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has sent intent to the company to own the licences for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in WESCO Utility & SOUTHCO Utility license area.

ITD Cementation India: The long term rating, which is A for the Line of Credit (LOC), has been reaffirmed by rating agency ICRA The outlook on the long term rating has been revised to negative from stable.

Tata Consumer Product: The Australian based step- down subsidiary of the company will sell the MAP coffee business for Rs 6.74 crore or 1.25 million Australian dollars to Buccheri Group.