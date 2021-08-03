From Punjab National Bank to Adani Enterprise, Here are the Stocks to Watch Today

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday, August 03, amid mixed global cues. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 13.50 points or 0.08 percent lower at 15,900.50, which indicated a flat start for the broader index in the country, reported cncbctv18.com.

Adani Enterprises: The company has filed its draft red herring prospectus for an Rs. 4,500 crore IPO, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Tata Motors: The automaker has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles and the revised rates will be in effect from August 03. The prices have jumped by 0.8 percent,depending on the variant and model.

Punjab National Bank: The government-owned bank’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 1,023.5 crore from Rs 308.5 crore. Along with this, the net interest income rose 6.6 percent to Rs 7,226 crore from Rs 6,781.5 crore, YoY.

Tejas Networks: Tata Sons’ arm Panatone Finvest took over an 8 per cent stake in the company for over 193 crore. The transaction was carried out via an open market. Cascade Capital Management Mauritius has also sold a 15.49 percent stake in Tejas Networks.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The multinational company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 48 crore in Q1FY22. This came against a net loss of Rs 262.88 crore, YoY. Total income of the company rose from Rs 434.84 crore to Rs 1,062.24 crore, YoY.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: The largest manufacturers of chemical fertilisers in the state of Karnatakaposted that their Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 24.32 crore from Rs 11.01 crore. The revenue also increased by 29.70 percent from Rs 529.79 crore to Rs 687.19 crore, YoY.

Balaji Amines: The company’s standalone net profit rose by 136.10 per cent, while the company reported consolidated profit is at Rs 97.39 crore in Q1FY22. In Q1FY21, Balaji Amines posted a consolidated profit of Rs 31.58 crore. The revenue of the company jumped to Rs 450.68 crore from Rs 222.91 crore, YoY.

Ajmera Realty & Infra: Total income of the company rose to Rs 135.27 crore from Rs 40.16 crore, YoY. It also reported a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore in Q1FY22, YoY.

VA Tech WABAG: Present across 4 continents and with headquarters in Chennai, VA tech WABAG has bagged an engineering and procurement order, which is worth $165 million (Rs 1,230 crore). The client is the Russia-based Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC.

RBL Bank: The private sector bank reported a net loss of Rs 459 crore in Q1FY22 as against a profit of Rs 141 crore, YoY. Net interest income from Rs 1,041 crore declined by 7 per cent to Rs 970 crore.

