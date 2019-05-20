English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
From SBI to DLF: Seven Stocks in Focus Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll Verdict on May 23
A new government and a change in policies may adversely affect the stock price movement of PSU banks.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The stock markets opened the week on a strongly positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 rising as much as 2%, after most exit polls on Sunday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in 2019. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win over 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. But there is always a question mark on the accuracy of these exit polls and, hence, market volatility this week can’t be ruled out.
If you are a stock market trader, here are seven stocks you should focus on ahead of the Lok Sabha election verdict on 23 May:
State Bank of India: Shares of SBI, along with other public sector banks, would be under focus. The current BJP government has helped public sector banks sort their mess with the help of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as by recapitalizing them. A new government and a change in policies may adversely affect the stock price movement of PSU banks.
Reliance Group: Reliance Group stocks will be in focus after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's direct attack on Anil Ambani in the Rafale aircraft deal during the election campaign. Reliance Group stocks may come under pressure if the Congress gains some muscle on the counting day on 23 May.
Adani Group: Adani Group stocks have performed well whenever the BJP government has tasted victory — either in Gujarat assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections — because of the perception that the group is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stocks of three listed firms of the Gujarat-based Adani Group had soared up to 17% on the day of counting of votes during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Oil marketing companies: The financial performance of downstream oil companies depends much on how petrol and diesel prices are managed. This government has largely stayed hands-off. Any decision to impose subsidy on the petroleum products would be a negative for oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC.
DLF: The perception that DLF is close to the Congress party is widely popular. In fact, the owners of DLF have had strong ties with the Gandhi family that go as far back as 30 years, when Robert Vadra was nowhere in picture. DLF owner K.P. Singh gave Rajiv Gandhi all the credit for reviving DLF and enabling him to create Gurgaon as an international city. All this finds ample acknowledgement in his autobiography ‘Whatever the Odds: The Incredible Story Behind DLF’. So Congress revival on 23 May can also help DLF shares.
Gujarat-linked stocks: Stocks of a few Gujarat-based companies have mostly delivered handsome returns whenever BJP has tasted victory. Shares of Atul, Cadila Healthcare, Fairchem Speciality, Gruh Finance, Maximaa Systems, Symphony, Torrent Pharma, and Vadilal Industries can again jump if Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again.
Surya Roshni: The firm is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, fans and appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. The lighting segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of different varieties of lamps, fittings, fans, appliances and allied items. The stock has risen over 200% since Narendra Modi announced the National LED Programme ‘Prakash Path- Way to Light’ on 5 January 2015 to distribute LED bulbs and decrease power consumption. The stock may continue its positive momentum if the BJP comes back to power.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|341.35
|6.92
|Reliance
|1,310.15
|3.37
|ICICI Bank
|413.00
|5.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,706.85
|3.51
|Yes Bank
|134.15
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,314.00
|3.82
|HDFC Life
|394.00
|3.01
|SBI
|340.10
|6.63
|Larsen
|1,426.95
|4.78
|Bajaj Finance
|3,394.05
|2.81
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|778.00
|7.58
|SBI
|339.40
|6.31
|Grasim
|883.45
|6.57
|UltraTechCement
|4,506.95
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|411.45
|5.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,388.00
|2.63
|Hero Motocorp
|2,697.70
|2.83
|HUL
|1,752.15
|0.94
|M&M
|649.95
|4.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,480.05
|1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,745.00
|-2.00
|Zee Entertain
|365.90
|-1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|768.10
|-2.13
|Bajaj Auto
|3,017.90
|-0.73
|Infosys
|716.50
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,973.80
|0.99
|Infosys
|716.20
|-1.05
|HCL Tech
|1,063.55
|0.18
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results