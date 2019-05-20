Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
2-min read

From SBI to DLF: Seven Stocks in Focus Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll Verdict on May 23

A new government and a change in policies may adversely affect the stock price movement of PSU banks.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From SBI to DLF: Seven Stocks in Focus Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll Verdict on May 23
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The stock markets opened the week on a strongly positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 rising as much as 2%, after most exit polls on Sunday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in 2019. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win over 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. But there is always a question mark on the accuracy of these exit polls and, hence, market volatility this week can’t be ruled out.

If you are a stock market trader, here are seven stocks you should focus on ahead of the Lok Sabha election verdict on 23 May:

State Bank of India: Shares of SBI, along with other public sector banks, would be under focus. The current BJP government has helped public sector banks sort their mess with the help of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as by recapitalizing them. A new government and a change in policies may adversely affect the stock price movement of PSU banks.

Reliance Group: Reliance Group stocks will be in focus after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's direct attack on Anil Ambani in the Rafale aircraft deal during the election campaign. Reliance Group stocks may come under pressure if the Congress gains some muscle on the counting day on 23 May.

Adani Group: Adani Group stocks have performed well whenever the BJP government has tasted victory — either in Gujarat assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections — because of the perception that the group is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stocks of three listed firms of the Gujarat-based Adani Group had soared up to 17% on the day of counting of votes during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Oil marketing companies: The financial performance of downstream oil companies depends much on how petrol and diesel prices are managed. This government has largely stayed hands-off. Any decision to impose subsidy on the petroleum products would be a negative for oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC.

DLF: The perception that DLF is close to the Congress party is widely popular. In fact, the owners of DLF have had strong ties with the Gandhi family that go as far back as 30 years, when Robert Vadra was nowhere in picture. DLF owner K.P. Singh gave Rajiv Gandhi all the credit for reviving DLF and enabling him to create Gurgaon as an international city. All this finds ample acknowledgement in his autobiography ‘Whatever the Odds: The Incredible Story Behind DLF’. So Congress revival on 23 May can also help DLF shares.

Gujarat-linked stocks: Stocks of a few Gujarat-based companies have mostly delivered handsome returns whenever BJP has tasted victory. Shares of Atul, Cadila Healthcare, Fairchem Speciality, Gruh Finance, Maximaa Systems, Symphony, Torrent Pharma, and Vadilal Industries can again jump if Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again.

Surya Roshni: The firm is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, fans and appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. The lighting segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of different varieties of lamps, fittings, fans, appliances and allied items. The stock has risen over 200% since Narendra Modi announced the National LED Programme ‘Prakash Path- Way to Light’ on 5 January 2015 to distribute LED bulbs and decrease power consumption. The stock may continue its positive momentum if the BJP comes back to power.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,886.84 +956.07 ( +2.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,689.90 +282.75 ( +2.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 341.35 6.92
Reliance 1,310.15 3.37
ICICI Bank 413.00 5.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,706.85 3.51
Yes Bank 134.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,314.00 3.82
HDFC Life 394.00 3.01
SBI 340.10 6.63
Larsen 1,426.95 4.78
Bajaj Finance 3,394.05 2.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 778.00 7.58
SBI 339.40 6.31
Grasim 883.45 6.57
UltraTechCement 4,506.95 3.79
ICICI Bank 411.45 5.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,388.00 2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,697.70 2.83
HUL 1,752.15 0.94
M&M 649.95 4.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,480.05 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,745.00 -2.00
Zee Entertain 365.90 -1.68
Tech Mahindra 768.10 -2.13
Bajaj Auto 3,017.90 -0.73
Infosys 716.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,973.80 0.99
Infosys 716.20 -1.05
HCL Tech 1,063.55 0.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram