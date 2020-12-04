From SBI to NDMC, Here Are Stocks That Investors Need to Watch Today

A positive trend in global peers shows that the Indian market is likely to open on a higher note. The SGX Nifty was trading 51.00 points or 0.39 percent higher at 13,254.00. This indicates a positive start for Nifty 50 and Sensex.

State Bank of India: Due to a system outage, the bank said its mobile app YONO was impacted. There were steps taken for the restoration of uninterrupted services.

NDMC: Order for allowing resumption of iron ore mining in Donimalai mines by NMDC has been given by the Karnataka government.

Marico: The company is extending its healthcare brand Saffola into the plant protein category with the soya chunks segment.

Canara Bank: Rates of fixed deposits have been raised by this bank. The interest rate has been increased from 5.3 to 5.5 for fixed deposits with a tenure of 5-10 years.

Orient Cement: For Rs 4.5 crore, this company will acquire a stake of 26 percent in AMP Solar System.

Ambuja Cement, ACC: Investments worth Rs 780 crore will be made by the company to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide at their plants.

NCC: As of September 2020, the stake in the company has increased for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family by 12.14 percent to 13.17 percent.

Union Bank of India: An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held later in the month to seek the approval of shareholders for raising upto Rs 6,800 crore equity capital.

Granules India: For generic forms of Cuprimine, Penicillamine capsules, the company has received approval from USFDA.

Hero MotoCorp: Out of the total 33 existing dealers of Harley Davidson, only 10 have become a part of the dealership network of Harley Davidson.

PSU Banks: The IDR ratings of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank is BBB- with a negative outlook by Fitch. The viability rating of IDBI bank has been upgraded to ccc+ and the IDR rating is BB+ with a negative outlook.