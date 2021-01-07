From TCS to Capital Trust, Here are the Top Stocks for Today

On January 7, indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty50, SGX Nifty was trading 80.50 points or 0.57 percent higher at 14,261.00 at 7:15 am.

Here are the top stocks for the investors to watch out for on Thursday, January 7:

Tata Consultancy Services: Recently, during the company’s Rs 16,000 crore buyback offer, Tata Sons tendered shares of TCS worth Rs Rs 9,997. They tendered more than Rs 3.33 crore shares during the offer.

Dish TV India: Promoter entities such as Veena Investments Pvt Ltd and Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd had pledged 1.84 percent stake which has been invoked now.

Take Solutions: The company’s credit rating has been revised from BBB (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook to BB+ (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook by CARE Ratings.

Sobha Ltd: The total sales value of the company increased from Rs 726.1 crore to Rs 887.6 crore. The sales volume of the company also increased from 10.7 lakh sq ft to 11.3 lakh sq ft YoY.

Stocks of real estate companies: On the recommendation of the Deepak Parekh Committee, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the idea of cutting real estate taxes by 50 percent. This will be applicable till December 31, 2021. The decision puts construction companies such as Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and others into the spotlight.

Telecom companies: As per a notice issued by the Department of Telecommunication, from March 1 bidding will start for the sixth round of spectrum auction for radio waves worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki: In December 2019, the company produced 1.15 lakh vehicles. The production in December 2020 increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles.

Capital Trust: CARE has reaffirmed the credit ratings of this company and its subsidiary Capital Trust Microfinance as BBB Negative. The outlook for the two companies is stable.