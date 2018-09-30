English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Textiles to Gemstones, China to Cut Import Tariffs on Over 1,500 Products Amid Trade Tension With US
Earlier in July, China reduced import tariffs on a range of consumer items including apparel, cosmetics, home appliances, and fitness products to fulfil pledges to further open China's consumer market.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China will cut import tariffs on textile products and metals, including steel products, to 8.4 per cent from 11.5 per cent, effective from November 1, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
Beijing has pledged to take steps to increase imports this year amid rising tension with some of its biggest trade partners, such as the United States.
Earlier in July, China reduced import tariffs on a range of consumer items including apparel, cosmetics, home appliances, and fitness products to fulfil pledges to further open its consumer market. Import tariffs on wood and paper products, minerals and gemstones will be cut to 5.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent, the ministry also said in its statement.
Average import tariffs on over 1,500 products will be lowered to 7.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent, the ministry said. "Reducing tariffs is conducive to promoting the balanced development of foreign trade and promoting a higher level of opening up to the outside world," the ministry said.
China's cabinet has announced plans to cut tariffs on machinery, electrical equipment and textile products beginning on November 1, as the country braces for an escalating trade war with the United States. The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 per cent in 2018 from 9.8 per cent in 2017 as a result, the cabinet has said.
Beijing has pledged to take steps to increase imports this year amid rising tension with some of its biggest trade partners, such as the United States.
Earlier in July, China reduced import tariffs on a range of consumer items including apparel, cosmetics, home appliances, and fitness products to fulfil pledges to further open its consumer market. Import tariffs on wood and paper products, minerals and gemstones will be cut to 5.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent, the ministry also said in its statement.
Average import tariffs on over 1,500 products will be lowered to 7.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent, the ministry said. "Reducing tariffs is conducive to promoting the balanced development of foreign trade and promoting a higher level of opening up to the outside world," the ministry said.
China's cabinet has announced plans to cut tariffs on machinery, electrical equipment and textile products beginning on November 1, as the country braces for an escalating trade war with the United States. The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 per cent in 2018 from 9.8 per cent in 2017 as a result, the cabinet has said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Reliance
|1,257.95
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,754.50
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,347.95
|-2.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Dewan Housing
|275.40
|-5.08
|Infibeam Avenue
|58.80
|-70.24
|LIC Housing Fin
|416.70
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,350.55
|-2.72
Top Gainers
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Hindalco
|229.65
|-5.84
|Bharti Airtel
|338.55
|-5.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,932.15
|-5.16
|Bharti Airtel
|338.25
|-5.01
|Tata Steel
|580.35
|-4.85
|Vedanta
|231.75
|-3.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Ashwin – I Have Learnt to Give Myself a Little More Empathy
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...