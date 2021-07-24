From The Latest Gadgets To Your Fashion Essentials, Amazon Prime Day Is Here To Take Care Of It All

If there’s one thing we’re all searching for in today’s uncertain times, its joy and happiness. Which is why we’re excited to bring news of Prime Day 2021 on July 26 and 27. The two-day shopping event will help Prime members discover joy as they’re spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the best items across various categories from electronics to apparel and more.

Add to that, Amazon India through its initiatives such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli has added thousands of local artisans and startups in its Prime Day offering. Your discovery of joy through their products also helps to sustain themselves during this period of uncertainty, making it a win-win for everyone. Amazon India is committed to empowering SMBs through Prime Day 2021 by putting them in the spotlight.

If you’re wondering where to begin your shopping event from, here’s a handy guide to get you started, from smart devices to home appliances and fashion.

Recommended For You

Get the best offers on OnePlus and pick up the latest addition to the Nord universe with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G this Amazon Prime Day. If you’ve been wanting to switch to an affordable but powerful smartphone, your wait ends now.

realme Smartwatch The pro sports realme watch 2 Pro with its 1.75” large color display and 90 sports modes is sure to be a huge hit amongst fitness enthusiasts. Launched just in time for Prime Day, this is one of the best smartwatches you can invest in with its array of features and latest technological innovations that monitors your health in real time, all the time. 3. JBL Wireless EarbudsIt doesn’t get better than these JBL Wireless Earbuds with its high precision audio engineering and 21 hours playback time. Not just that, just a 15-minute charge is enough to give you an hour’s worth of playtime. If you’ve been wondering which earbuds to choose, end your search right here and get these JBL Wireless Earbuds right away. 4. MonopolyThere’s only so much WFH you can do from your place. Every once in a while, you need to chill out and enjoy the day. What better than a game of Monopoly that you can play with everyone in the house. Build luxury properties and bankrupt your opponents to win one of the most popular games around. Make sure you get your set of Monopoly this Prime Day. 5. Aquaguard Water Purifier Give your home the freedom from worrying over drinking impure or contaminated water with this solid Aquaguard water purifier from Eureka Forbes. With the monsoon season in full flow, now’s your chance to upgrade your liquid intake with this powerful water purifier that RO plus UV and MTDS with active copper and mineral guard technology. Not just that, it looks pretty good too! 6. Prestige Mixer GrinderIf you’re someone who enjoys cooking, you would know the value of a good mixer grinder. Take your home cooking to the next level with this set of Prestige Mixer Grinder that comes with three stainless steel jars, juicer jar with sieve and four super-efficient blades. Making your next batch of homemade hummus is now easier than ever. 7. Lavie HandbagsWho doesn’t love a new handbag? Especially when its just come in stock. Be the fashionista you were born to be with this functional Lavie Cielo Women’s Satchel that comes in colors like Plum, Tan, Ocher and Grey. The handbag features a cushioned top handle, an adjustable as well as detachable cross body strap and has a floral embossed textured man-made leather that adds an edgy vibe to your handbag. Don’t miss out on this one! 8. Arrow Polo T-shirtA new t-shirt for the new season sounds perfect to us, especially if they’re these Arrow Polo tees made with relaxed fit featuring half sleeve and a classic polo neck. It’s time to kick back on Casual Fridays with something new and catchy. 9. Maybelline Eye Makeup with MaskStay up to date when it comes to your eye makeup with The Colossal eye makeup kit from Maybelline that contains bestsellers such as a waterproof Eyeliner, Kajal and Mascara that lasts up to 24 hours and is easy to apply and remove. It also comes with a stylish cotton mask that highlights your eyes perfectly. Fire TV Stick It’s time to make your TV smart with the third generation Fire TV Stick and watch tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video and other OTT apps. You can use Alexa voice remote and dedicated volume and power control in the remote to quickly search for what you’re looking. Make sure the next big movie and your favorite series is viewed on the big television screen with the new Fire TV Stick. here. If you’re not a Prime member already, we highly encourage you to sign up right away. Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India. You can join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, best deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback. Discover joy with Amazon Prime Day on July 26 & 27. The Article is created by Studio 18 on Behalf of Amazon

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here