Fuel prices February 26 list: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Despite the skyrocketing crude oil prices amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Saturday, February 26. Fuel prices are now untouched for the 113th day straight. This is the longest duration when the fuel prices have remained unchanged since the daily price revision policy was introduced in 2017. As per an update by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at 6 am this morning, the price of a litre of petrol in the national capital was recorded at Rs 95.41 whereas the diesel price was Rs 86.67 per litre.

The last changes in fuel prices happened in November 2021 after the central government announced a reduction in excise duty to offer some respite to the customers from the soaring fuel prices. The duty cut resulted in a decline of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel in the retail market. The central government’s decision was followed by most of the states announcing a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) for passing on more benefits to customers. Since then, the fuel prices have remained unchanged.

Here is the full list of petrol and diesel prices for February 26 across the country:

Mumbai

Petrol price - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price- Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol price- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 85.01 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 94.62 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol price - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 93.17 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol price - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 86.80 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol price - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 91.62 per litre

India is dependent on oil imports to meet 85 per cent of its need and because of it, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to the international rates. The final price also includes taxes, refining and other costs involved in bringing the fuel to the retail market.

