Fuel Prices on October 13: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

On Thursday, October 13, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged. The country’s fuel prices were last changed on May 22 this year. The union government extended relief to citizens by slashing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. However, since then, no changes to the rates have been made.

As per the latest price notification issued by fuel merchants, petrol costs Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, while diesel costs Rs. 94.24 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively. While diesel is being sold at Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata and the petrol price is stable at Rs Rs 106.03 per litre.

Public sector oil marketing organisations such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. look after the daily modifications in fuel prices. Variations in fuel rates depend on factors like the international price of crude oil, the VAT, local taxes, and freight expenses.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in your city for October 13:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Among all the states, Meghalaya was the last to revise its fuel prices. In the month of August, the state raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 1.5 per litre.

