Fuel Prices Remain High In Delhi, Mumbai; Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

The prices of petrol and diesel refused to come down for the 20th consecutive day. Fuel prices have been steady since April 6 after Oil Marketing Companies hiked them by Rs 10 per litre following the 14 paise hikes across major cities. On Tuesday, petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the latest hike of 80 paise. Diesel in the national capital is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel retails at Rs 104.77. In Kolkata, one litre petrol retails at Rs 115.12, while one litre of diesel retails at Rs 99.83 per litre. In the capital city of Tamil Nadu, petrol customers will be paying Rs 110.85 per litre while diesel customers have to pay Rs 100.94 per litre.

Fuel prices have increased across states in the country since the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur concluded in March. However the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Changes in petrol and diesel prices decided by the OMCs are implemented every day with effect from 6 am. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state since it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges, among others. Petrol prices have reached unprecedented heights recently, hitting as much as Rs 122.93 per litre in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

In India, Public sector OMCs include companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). These companies are mostly responsible for revising the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. International crude oil prices have also been experiencing changes due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia.

According to Reuters, Brent futures fell $4.33, or 4.1%, to settle at $102.32 a barrel on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.53, or 3.5%, to settle at $98.54.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday, April 26, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

